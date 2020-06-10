We want to hear YOUR business success stories and be able to celebrate those achievements at our 2020 awards

Fenland Business Awards 2019 Judges Award winner Agrimech with host Sue Dougan. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

We are all discovering new ways of working, some because the coronavirus lockdown has forced us to but others simply because it makes sense to do so.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fenland Enterprise Business Awards (FEBA) and sponsored by the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard, remain an excellent way to reflect those changes to your company’s performance, but we’re also conscious that miracles rarely happen and that it’s hard work and enterprise that usually holds the key to success.

At the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard, lockdown has challenged us, too, with continued publication of our weekly newspapers in print form and expansion and development of our news gathering through our vibrant websites.

Like every business we have had our moments of hesitancy. Margaret Thatcher, an unlikely source of inspiration for some we know, once said the reason she preferred one cabinet member over the rest was because ‘he brings me solutions, the rest of you only bring me problems”.

It may be paraphrasing her words, but the message is clear – we need to adapt, feel confident in our own skins as local businesses but remain vigilant to what our customers want and expect.

And that is one reason we have confidence in this year’s FEBA.

Our own direction of travel, for instance, has seen an astonishing increase in what are termed unique visitors to our website.

Now we want to hear YOUR business success stories and to then invite you to join us for the annual celebration of success.

Covid-19 may have dampened the business community’s ability to function on all cylinders but as we move out of lockdown we believe now is the right time to hear and to share your business successes.

One of our prized categories is The Judges’ Award. This category cannot be entered directly by businesses and is decided on the night.

However now would be a great opportunity to enter one of the categories listed below as the winner is selected from all the entrants.

Last year’s Judges’ Award went to Agrimech who tell us that since winning they have continued to go from strength to strength in what has been their 10th anniversary.

“We have continued to prioritise customer service, for which we have won many awards for, but the biggest change at Agrimech is a focus on export markets - particularly in North America - where we are currently installing a large project in Canada,” says the company.

In terms of biggest challenges over the last year, aside from the coronavirus pandemic, Agrimech has been working on their biggest ever project “but it’s top secret for now”.

All that to come but they remain busy working hard on developing new products and reflect that “we have an outstanding team and work through any issues together”.

Their advice to anyone thinking of taking part in the awards would be “don’t delay. It’s a lovely thing to be a part of and, aside from a brilliant ceremony, it’s the perfect chance to meet other local businesses who share the same aspirations and face the same problems that we all have”.

You may also want to watch:

Criteria: This award is not directly entered or necessarily a category winner but is chosen from the finalists. This award is to recognise an individual or company that the judges feel shows great potential for 2020/21 and is “one to watch”.

The awards ceremony takes place at March Braza Club on October 9 and the entry deadline is July 17.

The full list of categories is as follows:

Business Growth Award

Business Person of the Year

Commercial Business in the Community /Corporate & Social Responsibility

Customer Service Award ​

Employer of the Year

Family Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

Small Medium Enterprise of the year

Supporting Young People Award

The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered)

Company of the year (cannot be directly entered)

Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk to enter online.