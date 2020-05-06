Challenges facing businesses has never been greater but we’re optimistic of a full recovery

The challenge to businesses – and to business owners – has perhaps never been greater.

Recognising such resilience is something we’ve always encouraged with the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards (FEBA) promoted by the Wisbech Standard and the Cambs Times.

Editor John Elworthy said: “The coronavirus pandemic may have shut down – temporarily – much of our business community but it is on the way back, slowly but surely.

“We look forward later this year to recognising the individual who will truly have earned the accolade in 2020 of ‘business person of the year’”.

It is a theme endorsed by Fenland District Council who have launched Fenland Open for Business to help link people with local businesses and tradespeople who are still operating in the face of the outbreak.

Councillor Ian Benney, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, said: “Around 100 businesses have already registered for the service, which will help potential customers know where they can go for goods and services across the district”.

The platform has been launched on the council’s Fenland for Business website.

Cllr Benney said: “Business owners and self-employed people are soldiering on despite the uncertainty, thinking of new ways to reach their customers in the light of the unprecedented precautions we all have to take.

“The new Fenland Open for Business platform makes it quick and easy for people to find out which businesses in Fenland are still open”.

“The vast majority of Fenland businesses are owned and run by people who live locally and are also valued members of the community.”

To find FEBA’s award winner we are on the lookout for standout business owners or managers. Entrants are able to nominate themselves or can be nominated by their colleagues / employers.

If entering, you must meet our criteria. You must provide us with your name, position and description of your work responsibilities.

Please give us details about your business, its marketplace and scale of operations. Make sure to tell us what your outstanding business contributions have been.

Category: Business Person of the Year

Category criteria: Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for a business owner, manager who has made an outstanding contribution to the success or survival of the company.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place at March Braza Club on Friday October 9. Entry deadline is July 17.

The full list of categories is:

• Business Growth Award

• Business Person of the Year

• Commercial Business in the Community /Corporate & Social Responsibility

• Customer Service Award

• Employer of the Year

• Family Business of the Year

• New Business of the Year

• Small Medium Enterprise of the year

• Supporting Young People Award

• The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered)

• Business of the year (cannot be directly entered)

For more information visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk