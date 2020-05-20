Advanced search

Celebrating ‘good customer service’ at the heart of Fenland Enterprise Business Awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 May 2020

Fenland Business Awards 2019 family business of the year winner Abtec Industries Ltd with awards host Sue Dougan. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ask any industry leader to list their company’s key attributes and up there at or near the top will always been ‘good customer service’.

It is something Wisbech-based Abtec Industries prides itself on and helped secure them the winning slot in last year’s Fenland Enterprise Business Awards (FEBA) for customer service.

The company is a specialist in precision abrasive cutting and grinding wheels, sanding belts and discs, measuring and magnetic holding products.

Knowing and serving your customers well is therefore vital and has helped the company become a leader in its field.

Since winning the customer service award at FEBA, the team behind Abtec says that “apart from the congratulations from various customers we have noticed more interest in our products especially online”.

In 2019 they felt their biggest challenge was uncertainty regarding Brexit that created a dip in sales prior to the election.

Despite that they not only overcame some of those difficulties but saw an increase in exports by year end.

They rate the increase in their export business from around 19 per cent of turnover to 24 per cent during a time of difficult trading conditions mainly linked to Brexit uncertainty, a moment of considerable success.

“In 2020 we have increased sales to business customers on Amazon by over 50 per cent compared to the equivalent basis in 2019,” says the firm.

“We were also chosen as an ‘exports champion’ for the East of England. We are adding to our range of abrasive products and services”.

Like everyone they await the post Covid-19 trading world but are busy working on their new website having completed their training website in January 2020.

Their advice to prospective entrants thinking of entering FEBA in 2020?

“It gave a boost in confidence to all at Abtec and provided confidence for our customers in meeting their requirements,” says the team.

“We would advise any organisation to enter as it can only benefit the people working in that organisation as well as inspiring confidence with your customers.”

