Introducing another new Fenland Enterprise Business Awards category: Family Business of the Year

We're pleased to say that we have another new award for this year's Fenland ceremony.

We would like to introduce the Family Business of the Year Award - a prize that is open to family-owned businesses where the family's involvement has spanned at least two generations.

To enter this award, you must reach the following criteria: values and identity, succession, strategy and business performance.

Entrants must show our judges: how the family's values have been integrated into the business, how the family has used its 'family-ness' as a competitive advantage.

They must also show how the family and the business successfully managed succession within the business and integration of the next generation.

If entering you must also give evidence of a vision of the future for the business and how the family will be involved. This may include a business plan.

Finally you must show judges your business' controlled growth, sustainable and strong performance in the context of the market in which they operate.

The family business of the year award is just one of many that will be up for grabs when the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards, now in its 11th year, returns to the March Braza Club on Friday October 4.

Other new categories include the Business Growth Award and Supporting Young People Award.

"It's that time of the year again when we look to find all that is best and wonderful about Fenland enterprise," says Cambs Times editor John Elworthy.

"We are delighted to again be launching our search for top performing companies and individuals through our Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

"We have of course taken note of comments and input from those who attended and took part in previous years and the 2019 awards are on target to perform equally if not better than any we have staged."

The full list of categories are:

1. Small Business of the Year

2. Business Person of the Year

3. New Business of the Year

4. Employer of the Year

5. Commercial Business in the Community / Corporate & Social Responsibility

6. Medium Business of the Year

7. Customer Service Award

8. Family Business of the Year

9. Business Growth Award

10. Supporting Young People Award

11. The Judges' Award

12. Company of the Year

The entry deadline is Wednesday July 17.

Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk/ to download your entry pack