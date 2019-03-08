Fenland Council tracks down - and successfully prosecutes - property boss who used Whittlesey as a dumping ground for illegal fly tipping

Part of the rubbish dumped in Whittlesey by Peterborough businessman. Fenland Council finally caught up with Asif Hasham and a court has ordered him to pay £24,000 in fines and costs. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL Archant

A letting agent who dumped furniture, clothing and household items in Whittlesey has finally been brought to court - and ordered to pay nearly £24,000 - two years after the offences were committed.

Photos taken by Fenland Council enforcement officers that helped secure the conviction against a Peterborough lettings agent for illegal dumping. The man now faces a bill of £24,000. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Cozy Properties of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, and its sole director Asif Hasham, were hit with the fines and costs when he came before a district judge.

On August 19, the judge found Hasham and Cozy Properties guilty of five offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

During sentencing on September 4, Hasham was fined a total of £7,500. Cozy Properties was ordered to pay Fenland District Council's full costs of £15,446.23 and £1,000 compensation for the clean-up costs.

The court heard how Hasham illegally dumped large amounts of waste in Long Drove, Whittlesey, during late 2016 and early 2017.

Photos taken by Fenland Council enforcement officers that helped secure the conviction against a Peterborough lettings agent for illegal dumping. The man now faces a bill of £24,000. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

A council spokesman said: "The waste originated from a number of his rental properties and included household items such as furniture, clothing and general rubbish.

"Materials were also found that were used to grow cannabis. "

The council said its enforcement team undertook detailed investigations into the company's activities and were able to track down Hasham.

The spokesman said: "At formal interview, Hasham was unable to provide evidence of correct disposal of waste for nine properties managed by Cozy Properties, or for waste found belonging to his personal address and the former address of his wife."

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence. It is harmful to the environment and our communities and results in significant costs to the public purse to clear.

"We will not tolerate such offences and will continue to thoroughly investigate incidents of this nature and prosecute perpetrators where possible.

Cllr Murphy said: "Individuals and businesses must ensure that they have proper arrangements in place to dispose of their waste.

"The fine imposed in this case reflects the severity and frequency of the fly-tipping and the hours the council have put in to bring the perpetrator to justice."

Members of the public are urged to report fly-tipping to Fenland District Council via its website at www.fenland.gov.uk/cleanstreets or in person at its customer services centres or community hubs.