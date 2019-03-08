Advanced search

Fenland Council tracks down - and successfully prosecutes - property boss who used Whittlesey as a dumping ground for illegal fly tipping

PUBLISHED: 17:25 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 12 September 2019

Part of the rubbish dumped in Whittlesey by Peterborough businessman. Fenland Council finally caught up with Asif Hasham and a court has ordered him to pay £24,000 in fines and costs. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Part of the rubbish dumped in Whittlesey by Peterborough businessman. Fenland Council finally caught up with Asif Hasham and a court has ordered him to pay £24,000 in fines and costs. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Archant

A letting agent who dumped furniture, clothing and household items in Whittlesey has finally been brought to court - and ordered to pay nearly £24,000 - two years after the offences were committed.

Photos taken by Fenland Council enforcement officers that helped secure the conviction against a Peterborough lettings agent for illegal dumping. The man now faces a bill of £24,000. Picture; FENLAND COUNCILPhotos taken by Fenland Council enforcement officers that helped secure the conviction against a Peterborough lettings agent for illegal dumping. The man now faces a bill of £24,000. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Cozy Properties of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, and its sole director Asif Hasham, were hit with the fines and costs when he came before a district judge.

On August 19, the judge found Hasham and Cozy Properties guilty of five offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

During sentencing on September 4, Hasham was fined a total of £7,500. Cozy Properties was ordered to pay Fenland District Council's full costs of £15,446.23 and £1,000 compensation for the clean-up costs.

The court heard how Hasham illegally dumped large amounts of waste in Long Drove, Whittlesey, during late 2016 and early 2017.

Photos taken by Fenland Council enforcement officers that helped secure the conviction against a Peterborough lettings agent for illegal dumping. The man now faces a bill of £24,000. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL Photos taken by Fenland Council enforcement officers that helped secure the conviction against a Peterborough lettings agent for illegal dumping. The man now faces a bill of £24,000. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

A council spokesman said: "The waste originated from a number of his rental properties and included household items such as furniture, clothing and general rubbish.

"Materials were also found that were used to grow cannabis. "

You may also want to watch:

The council said its enforcement team undertook detailed investigations into the company's activities and were able to track down Hasham.

The spokesman said: "At formal interview, Hasham was unable to provide evidence of correct disposal of waste for nine properties managed by Cozy Properties, or for waste found belonging to his personal address and the former address of his wife."

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence. It is harmful to the environment and our communities and results in significant costs to the public purse to clear.

"We will not tolerate such offences and will continue to thoroughly investigate incidents of this nature and prosecute perpetrators where possible.

Cllr Murphy said: "Individuals and businesses must ensure that they have proper arrangements in place to dispose of their waste.

"The fine imposed in this case reflects the severity and frequency of the fly-tipping and the hours the council have put in to bring the perpetrator to justice."

Members of the public are urged to report fly-tipping to Fenland District Council via its website at www.fenland.gov.uk/cleanstreets or in person at its customer services centres or community hubs.

Most Read

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Skydivers freefalling at 120mph in near miss with US fighter planes from Lakenheath travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield

Two skydivers, freefalling at 120mph, had a lucky escape when they almost collided with two US fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield. Picture: CHATTERIS AIRFIELD FACEBOOK/EDP.

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A teenager has been arrested after carrying a large sword in Cambridgeshire at 3am. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Most Read

Former paramedic and St John Ambulance volunteer charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults

Former paramedic to appear in court accused of six counts of rape.: ARCHANT

Skydivers freefalling at 120mph in near miss with US fighter planes from Lakenheath travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield

Two skydivers, freefalling at 120mph, had a lucky escape when they almost collided with two US fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield. Picture: CHATTERIS AIRFIELD FACEBOOK/EDP.

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

Teenage boy arrested after clever police dog sniffs out his large sword he was carrying in Cambridgeshire city at 3am

A teenager has been arrested after carrying a large sword in Cambridgeshire at 3am. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland Council tracks down - and successfully prosecutes - property boss who used Whittlesey as a dumping ground for illegal fly tipping

Part of the rubbish dumped in Whittlesey by Peterborough businessman. Fenland Council finally caught up with Asif Hasham and a court has ordered him to pay £24,000 in fines and costs. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Can you identify these men? Pair caught on camera paying for food in Walton Highway using counterfeit £50 notes

Two men have been spotted using fake �50 notes to buy food in Norfolk and police would like to speak with them. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drugged-up driver speeds at 80mph through 30 zone before heading the wrong way along dual carriageway in high-speed police chase

Drug driver Wayne Flecknell (pictured) who travelled the wrong way along a dual carriageway after speeding at nearly 90mph through a 30 zones has been jailed. Picture: Google Maps / Cambs Cops

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists