Advanced search

Council offers free ‘pavement licence’ for more al fresco dining

PUBLISHED: 09:19 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 30 July 2020

The Exchange, March, one of those tea rooms and restaurants to be allowed outdoor seating. They are open 7 days a week 11-3 for collection, dine-in and delivery of their lunchtime menu and 5.30pm-10pm for a tapas menu. Their outside seating is ready and indoors is spaced out for social distancing too. Picture; THE EXCHANGE

The Exchange, March, one of those tea rooms and restaurants to be allowed outdoor seating. They are open 7 days a week 11-3 for collection, dine-in and delivery of their lunchtime menu and 5.30pm-10pm for a tapas menu. Their outside seating is ready and indoors is spaced out for social distancing too. Picture; THE EXCHANGE

Archant

A free ‘pavement licence’ is being offered to Fenland businesses so customers can enjoy al fresco dining.

Fenland District Council has launched a fast-track process to help pubs, cafes and restaurants now the coronavirus lockdown measures have been relaxed.

It means tables and chairs can be placed outside their premises without planning permission, which was previously required.

Cllr Sam Clark, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Licensing, said: “This is all about supporting local businesses as they begin to welcome customers back.

“Current social distancing guidelines make it difficult for many premises to find enough space indoors to allow them to operate safely, so a pavement licence could help.

“The streamlined process will also allow businesses to obtain licences as quickly as possible, aiding their financial recovery.”

The ‘pavement licences’ are now possible through the new Business and Planning Bill 2020.

The bill was introduced this week and aims to help licensed businesses which have reopened and have to operate social distancing measures.

In the meantime, Fenland District Council has waived the licence fee until the end of the year, and will determine applications within 14 days. This includes a seven day consultation period.

The bill has also amended the Licensing Act 2003 to allow businesses with existing alcohol on-sales licences to also serve customers alcohol for consumption off the premises and to deliver.

Cllr Clark added: “We know this won’t be something which every business will be able to take advantage of because their location might not make it possible.

“But some businesses could definitely benefit from this and we aim to be of as much help as we can.”

The temporary pavement licences will be available until September 31, 2021, and may be issued for between three and 12 months.

Applications will be subject to feasibility assessments to determine whether what is proposed is suitable and conditions may be applied to licences granted.

Visit the Fenland District Council website for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Council offers free ‘pavement licence’ for more al fresco dining

The Exchange, March, one of those tea rooms and restaurants to be allowed outdoor seating. They are open 7 days a week 11-3 for collection, dine-in and delivery of their lunchtime menu and 5.30pm-10pm for a tapas menu. Their outside seating is ready and indoors is spaced out for social distancing too. Picture; THE EXCHANGE

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Police urge vigilance following dog thefts

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team has spoken out about the dog theft Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE