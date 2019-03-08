Here’s why you should enter our Fenland Enterprise Business Awards this year

Some of those who attended last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER. Archant

There are many benefits to entering the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of those who attended last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER. Some of those who attended last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

These include gaining business recognition, attracting and retaining local talent, boosting staff morale, creating a unique selling point for your business and creating positive PR with your profile in-paper and online are just some of the many reasons you should get involved.

Entering a business awards can often be a daunting task but it doesn’t have to be. To help you make sure your entry gets the recognition it deserves, we have come up with a few great tips on how to put together an inspiring read the judges will remember:

1. Read the criteria thoroughly then read them again. When writing a submission it is easy to get sidetracked.

2. The submission must be factual and easy to read. The judges have a lot of information to digest so make it as easy as possible.

3. Get a second opinion. Writing a submission can be intensive and the person writing it can become too close to the project. Have someone proofread it, or go back to it after a couple of days.

4. Provide evidence: put together a solid case with evidence. You can supply two pieces of quantitative supporting documentation, from graphs and charts to marketing literature or testimonials.

5. Tell the story make it an inspiring read, written from the heart. If you are passionate about your business it will come through. Of course, an essential factor not to forget is to make sure your entry is submitted on time.

This year’s Fenland Enterprise Business Awards take place on Friday October 5 at March Braza Club. Entries for the must be received by Wednesday July 17.

Although this may seem a long time away now, the deadline will soon creep up on you. To save yourself from rushing at the last minute and potentially making errors or leaving something crucial out or indeed from missing out completely on entering, why not start on your submission today?

It then will give you plenty of time to gather the evidence you need, present it clearly, and proofread it at least twice before hitting send.

The Fenland Enterprise Business Awards are free to enter and you can submit up to three entries.

Shout about your successes today.