Tips on how to make your Fenland Business Awards entry stand out

Fenland Business Awards Employer of the Year winner ALS Global with host Sue Dougan. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

‘What does an award winning nomination look like?’

In these uncertain times we want to make our nomination process as simple as possible.

There is no doubt that our country is facing a seismic change, from Brexit and the unknown of leaving the European market and now the Coronavirus.

We will get through it together and as such we want to continue to shout about all of the good work you and your teams are doing to keep our local economies moving.

This year all of our awards submissions will be made via the online entry form. We would suggest writing your nomination on a word document and when it is ready copy and pasting it into the online form.

Tips on entering

Entering an awards can often be a daunting task, sitting staring at a blank sheet of paper wondering where on earth you start with telling your businesses story.

Well below are a few great tips on how to put together an inspiring read that the judges will remember.

Read the criteria thoroughly and the go back to it and read it again.

It may sound obvious to say read the criteria again and again but when writing a submission it is very easy to get side tracked or go off course.

The Submission needs to be factual and easy to read. The Judges have a lot of information to ingest so it is important to make it as easy as possible.

Get a second opinion

Writing a submission can be intensive and the person writing it can become too close to the project.

Have someone proof read over the submission to get a second opinion, or leave it alone and go back to it after a couple of days.

You will be surprised at how many changes you will make.

Evidence

How good is your business, is it the best of the best?

Well Judges will not believe it just because you say so, you need to put together a solid case that is backed up by evidence. Proof that what you are saying is true and accurate.

Supporting information

You are able to supply two pieces of quantitative supporting documentation with your entry this can be anything from graphs and charts to marketing literature or testimonials.

Index your supporting information clearly and correctly, the judges have only a small amount of time to read all of the entries, you need to make this as easy as possible, trust me they will remember the entries that are easiest to read.

Tell the story; make it an inspiring read and one that is written from the heart. If you are passionate about your business this will come through and can be infectious.

The judges are more likely to then remember your entry above any of the others.

Avoid using industry jargon where possible - you might know what it means but the judges might not!

Use the submission process as a learning tool

Entering awards are a fantastic way for you to profile your business internally and many find the whole process a great eye opener.

Even if you do not make the shortlist you will find the process of great strategic value to your business.

Look at the categories and really think about the different areas within your business, where you want your business to be and what you will do to achieve your goals.

Document it well and you are half way to a winning submission already.

Remember you can enter up three categories.

Should you become a finalist or winner use the logos to your best advantage, think in advance about how you will use the logos in your marketing campaigns.

For example on your website home page, on your email signature, in your marketing literature, on your business cards the list goes on.

Most of all enjoy the process, engage with your business and shout about your successes

The 2020 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards take place at March Braza Club on October 9. The entry deadline is July 17.

The categories: Business Growth Award, Business Person of the Year, Commercial Business in the Community /Corporate & Social Responsibility, Customer Service Award, Employer of the Year, Family Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Small Medium Enterprise of the Year, Supporting Young People Award, The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered) and Business of the year (cannot be directly entered).

Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk to enter online