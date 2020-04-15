Advanced search

Here’s everything you need to know about the FEBA customer service category

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 April 2020

The winner of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards customer service category, Abtec Industries Ltd, is pictured with Cambs Times editor John Elworthy. Picture: IAN CARTER

Here is everything you need to know about entering the customer service category of this year’s Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

This category, which is sponsored by Agrimech, is open to any business no matter what sector.  You will need to be able to demonstrate your customer service record and you are able to submit a maximum of five testimonials.

Agrimech say: “We have been providing first class customer service and quality products from our rural headquarters for 10 years and couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Agrimech, is now one of the market leaders in its field.

“A loyal customer base has been developed through the hard work and relentless commitment to customer service which makes us stand out from others in the field of automated machinery for weighing, bagging, placing and palletising produce.

“When a customer buys from us, it is the start of a relationship, not the end - we pride ourselves on the fact all our staff know how our machines work so they can answer questions.”

The 2020 awards ceremony takes place on Friday October 9 at March Braza Club.

The entry deadline is Friday July 17 and the categories are:

• Business Growth Award

• Business Person of the Year

• Commercial Business in the Community /Corporate & Social Responsibility

• Customer Service Award

• Employer of the Year

• Family Business of the Year

• New Business of the Year

• Small Medium Enterprise of the year

• Supporting Young People Award

• The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered)

• Business of the year (cannot be directly entered)

Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk to enter your business online.

