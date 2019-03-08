Good luck! Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 finalists announced

The judges have met and today we reveal this year's finalists in the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019.

Congratulations to our finalists, and all the businesses that entered the awards.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony which is being held at March Braza Club on October 4.

Business Growth

- Volmary Ltd

Volmary are specialist propagators and distributors of ornamental and edible young plants. Based in Wisbech.

- Testermans Ltd

Testermans are a specialist supplier of affordable electrical testing equipment from major UK and International suppliers.

- 3B Design & Print

3B Design & Print are exhibition designers and builders, display makers, sign makers and printers. The 3B team aim to create maximum impact for your brand.

- TVS (Total Vehicle Solutions Group)

The TVS Group combines specialist manufacturing firms that deliver solutions for the commercial and industrial vehicle industry.

- Agrimech

Agrimech is a British manufacturer of automated weighing, bagging, placing

and palletising machinery for a range of products.

Customer Service Award

- Daddy Cabs Ltd

March's number one airport transfers specialist.

- Abtec Industries Ltd

Global specialist suppliers of abrasives and associated products and abrasive wheel safety training to a range of industries.

- Fenland Timber Ltd

Fenland Timber are focused on providing high-quality design, build, and installations for sheds, fencing, decking, and other bespoke timber based products.

Employer of the Year

- Volmary Ltd

Based in Wisbech, they sell 100 million young plants and the second largest UK based business in the sector.

- Testermans Ltd

Their aim is to supply customers with virtually any type of electrical t¬esting product at the lowest possible price.

- TVS (Total Vehicle Solutions Group)

The company has anualised revenues of £50 million operating across four sites throughout the UK.

- ALS Global

ALS is one of the UK's leading providers of food and drink testing services. They offer a range of high quality analytical microbiological and chemical testing services.

- Tin Fish Creative Communications Ltd

Tin Fish deliver change across clients' organisations through a range of marketing services, including brand development, strategic thinking, tactical marketing campaigns, digital communications and design.

Family Business of the Year

- Temper and Glaze

Family-run converted caravan into a coffee and cakes unit serving at events all around the county!

- Pike Textile Display Ltd

The UK's premier supplier of sampling solutions to the leading global interiors brands, producing hundreds of thousands of fabric and wallpaper pattern books at its Wisbech factory.

- Abtec Industries Ltd

The company works across industries including engineering, woodworking, automotive, rail, aerospace, fabrication, marine, stone and construction

- Agrimech

They offer a total end of line automated solution and support service.

- Floorspan Contracts Ltd

Family-run precast concrete manufacturer that supplies and installs products essential to the modern construction industry including beam and block, thermal and hollowcore flooring solutions.

Medium Business of the Year

- Testermans Ltd

This company is based at Unit 4, Regal Road, Wisbech, PE13 2RQ.

- Agrimech

This company is based at 18 Main Road, Three Holes in Upwell.

- Fenland RP Ltd

FRP is a rapid manufacturing consultancy that helps businesses in highly regulated markets to boost their profits by developing, testing and launching their new products faster than the competition.

- Floorspan Contracts Ltd

This company is based at Europa Way, Wisbech, PE13 2UR.

New Business of the Year

- Waymar Services

Cambridgeshire-based family owned company, that creates play and recreational areas for fun and learning for the public and domestic use nationwide. They provide a range of outdoor playground services such as maintenance, repairs and installation of new equipment to predominantly commercial customers.

- The Little Marketing Company

Marketing advice to small and medium-sized enterprises who are unsure where to begin, don't have time or limited budget. They aim to help the clients feel in control of their marketing and get the right customers to the business.

Small Business of the Year

- Studio 11 Architecture

Chartered Institute of Architecture Technologists registered inter-disciplinary design practice that produces distinctive, functional architecture.

- Bridges Fire and Security

A leading, accredited, fire and security company based in Fenland.

- 3B Design & Print

Exhibition designers and builders, display makers, sign makers and printers. The 3B team aim to create maximum impact for their clients' brand.

- Falcon Hotel

Family-run eight room coaching inn circa1600 with function room, restaurant and bar. They also cater for various outside events. The family has been running the business for eight years.

- Vesuvio Italian Restaurant

Italy is the inspiration behind this restaurant in Whittlesey, from the ingredients to the wine list. Most of all, they are inspired by the Italian culture - warmth, genuine hospitality and the importance placed on family.

- Orlando Interior Design

The studio offers full interior design and space planning services, covering every aspect of residential and commercial refurbishment. Having worked

across the country, they have an extensive collection of well-established

suppliers.

Supporting Young People Award

- User One SBS Ltd

A managed IT services provider that aims to help local businesses with all their IT needs - covering phones, servers, desktops, networking and 365 cloud services.

- Volmary Ltd

Volmary are based at Station Road, Wisbech St Mary, PE13 4RY.

- 20Twenty Productions CIC

A not-for-profit organisation that uses creativity and participation to engage and empower young people to build confidence, essential skills for life and

creative skill sets.

- Nestle Purina Petcare

Petcare manufacturing

- Peter Humphrey Associated Ltd

Established in 1989, they have been providing building designs and architectural advice throughout Fenland, West Norfolk and Cambridgeshire for over 30 years.

- Tin Fish Creative Communications Ltd

They are based at Barton Roadd, Wisbech, PE13 4TG.

The Judges' Award

To be announced on the night

Company of the Year

To be announced on the night