March-based web design and marketing agency Chaos Internet has gifted small business owner Amy Baker a new website free of charge. Picture: Supplied/Iain Kirkbright Archant

A fenland company has offered a lifeline to a struggling local business hit by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

March-based web design and marketing agency Chaos Internet. Picture: Iain Kirkbright March-based web design and marketing agency Chaos Internet. Picture: Iain Kirkbright

Amy Baker, who owns Wisbech-based Halo Beauty & Holistic Therapy, has had to give up her salon space as well as losing her website after facing financial woes.

The mum-of-two balances work while also looking after her disabled husband, forcing her out of work when shielding restrictions came into place.

Iain Kirkbright, managing director of March-based web design and marketing agency Chaos Internet, saw Mrs Baker’s story and decided to step in.

His team have created Mrs Baker a new website, free of charge, after domain providers GoDaddy removed hers when she couldn’t pay the subscription.

Amy Baker at Wisbech-based Halo Beauty & Holistic Therapy. Picture: Supplied Amy Baker at Wisbech-based Halo Beauty & Holistic Therapy. Picture: Supplied

Mr Kirkbright, whose wife owns Wisbech-based Sunlounge Travel, said: “When I read Amy’s story it resonated with me personally.

“Obviously the travel industry has been seriously impacted by the Covid-19 situation as well.

“I reached out to see if we could offer some local, friendly help and assistance to this small business facing struggles at this time.”

The team have already started work on Mrs Baker’s shiny new site, which will be available soon, and Mr Kirkbright says she was extremely grateful.

Taking of the virus impact, she said: “I launched my business early last year and had amazingly made a profit for the first time in February this year.

“Then Covid-19 hit and there was no way I could pivot my business to cope with the hit the beauty industry took.

“I have received absolutely no help from the Government other than Universal Credit.

“To rub salt in the wound, GoDaddy took my website down because I can’t afford the monthly subscription during the lockdown.

“Just when I thought we may be able to go back to some normality, the rug has been pulled from under us again with the prolonged restrictions on close contact treatment.

“The lack of Government support is a real kick in the teeth.

“We’ve all seen the Government come to the rescue of restaurants and pubs with Eat Out to Help Out, but what about us?”