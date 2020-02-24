Advanced search

Car wash franchises at Tesco in both March and Wisbech come on the market - but which is the most expensive?

PUBLISHED: 15:37 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 24 February 2020

Typical Tesco car wash lay-out says the company who are offering franchises for Wisbech and March. Picture; WAVE CONSULTANCY

If you're feeling awash with success and ready to dip your toe in the water, Tesco is looking for two franchise operatives for its car washes at Wisbech and March.

Both franchises are being offered through Waves Consultancy Ltd, with Wisbech nearly £5,000 less to buy than March.

Waves operates franchises across numerous retail outlets in the UK and by coincidence both the Fenland operations have come up at the same time.

For £28,800 including VAT - and with monthly fees to be agreed - the car wash at Tesco at Hostmoor, March, could offer you a seven day a week income.

At Tesco Extra in Wisbech an identical franchise is on offer but for only £24,000 including VAT, but again with monthly fees to be agreed.

Waves Consultancy say both sites are existing businesses "which have been temporarily closed" Both sites are being offered on five-year terms and the company is promising a "full refresh" within the cost.

