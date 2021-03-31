Broadband scheme still accepting applications from rural areas

A broadband scheme which has helped hundreds of businesses and homes get faster and more reliable internet is still accepting new applications.

While the first wave of the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme has closed, funds are still available to improve connectivity for those in rural areas.

This second wave will remain open for new applications until March 31, 2021 or until the £200m funding for the Rural Gigabit Connectivity programme runs out.

To date, 421 small and medium-sized businesses across Cambridgeshire have applied for the vouchers.

It means £668,000 has gone towards the cost of installing gigabit-capable broadband which can handle speeds of 1,000 Megabits per second.

Users only sign up to speeds they can afford and can choose to pay for more speed as required.

Rural premises with broadband speeds of less than 100 Megabits per second can pool the vouchers worth up to £3,500 for each SME and up to £1,500 per residential premise to support the cost of increasing their broadband speeds.

Connecting Cambridgeshire and Cambridgeshire County Council which are responsible for the scheme claim it has “provided a incentive to SMEs and homeowners to upgrade their broadband connection, at little or no cost, for installation of faster, more reliable service”.

For more information and to check if you are eligible visit https://gigabitvoucher.culture.gov.uk/rural/