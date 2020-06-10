Advanced search

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

PUBLISHED: 11:45 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 10 June 2020

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Pavement markings, street signage and banners are going up in the four Fenland towns to help shoppers observe social distancing.

Speicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres such as March prepare to re-open, Picture; FDCSpeicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres such as March prepare to re-open, Picture; FDC

It is part of what Fenland District Council describe as a “recovery plan” to support the re-opening of high streets.

From Monday, June 15, people will be able to visit non-essential retail outlets such as clothing stores and charity shops, which can reopen if COVID-19 safety guidelines are met.

“We have drawn up a blueprint of measures to help kick-start the local economy, keep people safe and encourage customers back to the shops as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease further next week,” said a council spokesman.

In the first phase of its plan, the council will introduce a range of visual measures in and around Fenland’s four town centres, such as pavement markings, street signage and banners, to help shoppers observe social distancing.

Speicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres such as Wisbech prepare to re-open, Picture; FDCSpeicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres such as Wisbech prepare to re-open, Picture; FDC

Signage will also be installed at car parks, bus stops, and busy or narrow footways, to compliment measures from Cambridgeshire County Council.

There will also be additional cleansing of town centres, Council-owned public toilets and public open spaces, and council officers will regularly patrol each of the towns to offer guidance to shoppers and respond to any concerns.

“The council is also working with businesses to help identify areas where it can further support business recovery. Local businesses and market traders are being contacted, and a survey has been launched, to gauge the level of support needed.” A ‘shop local’ campaign is also being considered.

Cllr Ian Benney, the portfolio holder for economic growth, said: “As we get used to a ‘new normal’ on our high streets it is also more important than ever for communities to shop local.

Speicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres prepare to re-open, Picture; FDC Speicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres prepare to re-open, Picture; FDC

“By choosing to spend your money in a small business you are helping to support and protect our local economy. Essential shops, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, have already shown that while safe trading is challenging, it is achievable.”

“Many retailers are well prepared and ready to re-open, but we are here to help if any businesses need support.” The council is set to receive £90,000 from the Government’s reopening high streets safely fund.

Speicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres prepare to re-open, Picture; FDCSpeicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres prepare to re-open, Picture; FDC

Speicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres such as Whittlesey prepare to re-open, Picture; FDCSpeicla signs will go up as Fenland town centres such as Whittlesey prepare to re-open, Picture; FDC

