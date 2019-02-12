Advanced search

Local Impact Business
Opinion

Convert your social media followers into customers

PUBLISHED: 23:00 18 February 2019

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

Social media can be an emotive subject for business owners. Getting new customers to your business from social media isn’t easy - it isn’t just a case of setting up your Facebook account and the cash pours in… so that isn’t the dream that we are going to sell! Some business owners we speak to are utterly frustrated by social, however, it really isn’t optional anymore. Your business needs social media.

Whatever kind of business you are in, your potential customers are using social media. Social media has become a platform of recommendations and word of mouth.

Social media content appears high in search results and it has become an expectation that a business will talk to its customers in some way on social media.

My best advice to the SME with social media is work smart, pick the most relevant platform and apply all of your social effort there. Setting up an account on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat is pointless if you don’t use half of them or all of the content you post is exactly the same. If you leave an account inactive and a potential customer finds it, you might look like you aren’t in business any more. No Instagram account is better than one that hasn’t had anything added for 10 months. Pick one, stick to it, fill it with things your customers will find interesting and enjoy.

What is the right social media for you? I suppose this really starts with the question “What do your customers want?” Think about your customers’ interests, think about what they want to see, what do they watch, read and like?

If you build a ‘profile’ of your typical customer then you can try to match it to the typical user for a social media platform. It will also help you to understand the sort of content to post. By way of an example a florist in a trendy part of town might reach more relevant people with beautiful photos and video on Instagram than they would with blog style posting on Facebook.

If you want advice and help with social media, why not contact us today?

Contact details: hello@archantlocalimpact.co.uk | 03331 365390.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious injuries reported after two car collision on the Whittlesey to Pondersbridge road today

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

Delays building on the A14 following collision

The incident is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fortnite developer Epic Games distances itself from Norfolk event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance called after woman fell at Parkrun

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Serious injuries reported after two car collision on the Whittlesey to Pondersbridge road today

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Convert your social media followers into customers

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

LETTER: ‘Money is tight, and that Fenland District council have to make savings, but there is a small army of volunteers in Wisbech’

The 30 metre mature beech that was felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Picture: FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists