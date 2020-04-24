Inflatable theme park Inflata Nation appeals for donations to ‘survive’ coronavirus pandemic

Inflata Nation in Peterborough could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are appealing for the public’s help. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A new inflatable theme park could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are asking members of the public for donations to “survive”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inflata Nation in Peterborough could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are appealing for the public’s help. Picture: Supplied Inflata Nation in Peterborough could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are appealing for the public’s help. Picture: Supplied

Inflata Nation opened its doors in Peterborough earlier this year and created 35 jobs for the region, this could all come to an end after COVID-19 lockdown is over.

Due to only recently opening, the theme park does not qualify for the Government’s grant and business interruption schemes to help with finances.

A spokesman said: “We have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help survive this unprecedented time.

“We created over 35 new jobs and filled the PE1 retail park with excitement. However, the Covid-19 outbreak has had devastating consequences on our theme park and for all of our staff.”

Inflata Nation in Peterborough could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are appealing for the public’s help. Picture: Supplied Inflata Nation in Peterborough could close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are appealing for the public’s help. Picture: Supplied

The park is offering rewards to those who make donations, such as a one-month unlimited bounce pass for those who donate a minimum of £50.

The spokesman added: “Your rewards will provide security for all our 36 staff who are all passionate about the business and our customers.

“Your rewards will help ensure essential bills are paid whilst being closed.

“Your support now will ensure that the community still benefits from family fun, fitness sessions, tots sessions and disability sessions.”

To donate and find out more about the rewards on offer, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/support-inflata-nation-peterborough