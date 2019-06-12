Advanced search

Jobs up for grabs in Chatteris as people in work hits record high

12 June, 2019 - 09:55
More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store - as the number of people employed is at a record high across the East of England.

Roles ranging from admin, customer services and lab technicians are available in the town.

There are around 20 positions at B&M express, four at ALS and six at Suncrop (Ecopak).

Stephen Lankester, the district operational leader Jobcentre Plus, said: "We are continuing to see a positive picture across the Fens with rising numbers of people getting into work and a range of jobs on offer."

Meanwhile in East Cambridgeshire, more than 100 jobs are still on the horizon for The Orchards care home, set to open next month.

It comes as number of people employed is 3.13 million in the East of England - 61,000 up on last year and 388,000 since 2010.

Bosses say jobs requiring more qualifications, particularly in sectors like technology and science, continued to show the biggest increase.

Higher skilled roles have made up around 75 per cent of the rise in employment since 2010.

