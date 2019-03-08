Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:55 19 June 2019

Adrian Quince, Leading Hand at Forterra's King's Dyke brickworks. Picture: LAURA COLEMAN

Adrian Quince, Leading Hand at Forterra's King's Dyke brickworks. Picture: LAURA COLEMAN

Archant

A leader from a Whittlesey brickworks is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for young children in Africa.

The Miller Malawi Partnership team. Picture: LAURA COLEMANThe Miller Malawi Partnership team. Picture: LAURA COLEMAN

Adrian Quince, Leading Hand at the Forterra King's Dyke brickworks, has teamed up with house-builders Miller Homes to provide support for global development charity Habitat for Humanity GB's home-building and sanitation initiatives in Malawi.

Adrian will join three directors from Miller Homes and 14 corporate partners to help raise £30,000 for the construction of a new bridge in the Chikwawa District of Salima this month, enabling the creation of vital sanitation facilities for Mazongoza Primary School.

Adrian said: "It's an honour to be part of Miller Homes' team of partners as we offer our contribution to Habitat for Humanity's hugely important work in Malawi."

"I'm looking forward to seeing the results of our work in Salima's community."

The aim of the trip is to help fulfil the house-builder's pledge to build more 'Habitat Homes' and raise support for the charity's water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) programme.

Stephen Harrison, chief executive of Forterra, said: "It is a privilege to partner with Miller Homes in support of their continuing work and fundraising efforts for Habitat for Humanity."

To donate to the Miller Malawi partnership, visit https://giving.habitatforhumanity.org.uk/cf/Miller-Malawi-Partnership.

