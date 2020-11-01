Kings of the high street - and they hope a cut above the rest

Salih Solak (left), manager of Kings Barbers and Ugur Bozkurt are bidding for success since opening the business in July. Picture: Ian Carter Archant

Kings Barbers offer a range of services, from fading eyebrows and hot wax to clean shaves, since they opened for business in July.

Since replacing Marshalls, which closed earlier this year, the Turkish barbers has all the tools in place in a bid to compete with their rivals.

Customers can feel like royalty when they walk along a miniature red carpet on arrival, and with a young, ambitious leader, they hope their clientele can continue to build.

“It’s important to be visible in the town for the business,” Salih Solak, manager of Kings Barbers, said.

Placed on Broad Street, Salih hopes the prime location can be a selling point for future customers, with some travelling from outside of Cambridgeshire for their services.

“The competition is doing a good service, but we are on the high street and everyone can see it,” he said.

“We have different customers coming in, some from as far as Norwich.”

To book an appointment, visit Kings Barbers’ website at https://bit.ly/3nxQOmG, their Facebook page or at 12 Broad Street, contact number 07462 157666.

