March-based window and door fabricators Tradelink have been named in the top 100 businesses in Cambridgeshire list. Pictured collecting the award from Stuart Davies of Grant Thornton is managing director of Tradelink Jim Moody. Picture: Supplied/Tradelink Supplied/Tradelink

A March-based company - currently celebrating 28 years in business - has been named amongst the top 100 in Cambridgeshire.

Window and door fabricators Tradelink, based on Marwick Road, picked up The Cambridgeshire Ltd Award in January this year - kicking off 2020 with success.

The award recognises the top 100 companies in the county, based on a combination of sales and the strength of balance sheet for 2019, based on research by consultants Grant Thornton.

The list is compiled from the most recent publicly available accounts of companies within the region and provides a useful yardstick against which the county can assess its economic performance.

Jim Moody, managing director, said: "As founder of Tradelink I'm very proud of our business.

"In a year when we have seen many others in the manufacturing industry struggle, we have achieved Top 100 Companies recognition for the first time.

"The recognition has been accomplished by the hard work and dedication from all our staff and shows the progress we are continuing to make."

A spokesman for Grant Thornton said: "The companies comprising Cambridgeshire Limited have yet again produced a strong set of financial results."