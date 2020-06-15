Plans for new March Dental Surgery get the go-ahead

March Dental Surgery has been granted permission to convert the former Open Chest charity shop in Broad Street into a new practice.

A March dental practice with a two year waiting list has been granted planning permission for larger premises in the town centre.

March Dental Surgery, based in Dartford Road, can now convert the former Open Chest charity shop in Broad Street into a new practice.

The Design and Access Statement submitted alongside the proposals said: “The property [in Dartford Road] has previously been extended, however due to a two year waiting list there is further expansion required which is not possible at its current site.

“The property allows for natural expansion in a town centre location.”

It continues: “Where the current dental practice is located, the majority of the street is residential and by moving the dental practice to Broad Street in a natural commercial area, this would fit in Broad Street / High Street.”

Planners at Fenland District Council gave the proposals the green light on Thursday (June 11).

It is not yet known when the team at March Dental Surgery will relocate, but plans outline a new dental surgery spanning three floors with nine surgery rooms in total.

As well as converting the vacant property into the dental practice, it will need new windows and part of the roof at the back of the building replaced.

Air conditioning units will also be installed which will involve demolishing part of the building.

Previously a Post Office branch, the property at 24 Broad street has been empty for at least four years.

The Design and Access Statement says the proposed work will make a “positive contribution to Broad Street” and “will be an improvement from what is currently on site”.

While the building itself is not listed, it is located within the conservation area and the application claims the proposal will not have an impact on any of the nearby listed buildings.

Planners have requested the window designs and the materials being used for this part of the refurbishment are approved before going ahead with this stage of the works.

March Dental Surgery’s listing on the NHS website says it “has been part of the local community for over 20 years” and it has “teamed up” with Littleport Dental Surgery as a sister practice.