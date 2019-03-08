Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil

Fifty extra cycling spaces at March rail station thanks to council funding

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 June 2019

March rail station is set to benefit from upgraded cycle facilities. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

March rail station is set to benefit from upgraded cycle facilities. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

March rail station is to get 50 extra cycling spaces thanks to an upgrade funded by Fenland District Council (FDC) and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

The funding, which comes from the Department for Transport's Cycle Rail Programme and local authorities, will be spent on installing extra cycle spaces and improving lighting and CCTV.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for transport, said: "This investment is great news for rail commuters in March as it will make it easier for them to include cycling in their everyday journey.

"I'd like to thank the CPCA for its continued funding support, helping make this improvement and others planned in our Railway Station Masterplans project possible."

The upgrade is part of £1 million worth of improvements across Cambridgeshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fifty extra cycling spaces at March rail station thanks to council funding

March rail station is set to benefit from upgraded cycle facilities. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shortage of train crew to cause delays between King’s Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn

Passengers travelling on Great Northern services today between London Kings Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn could experience delays of up to 60 minutes due to a shortage of train crew. Picture: Nick Gill

Dine in style at new garden terrace at SIX in Cambridge

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge’s panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer. Picture: SIX/THE VARSITY HOTEL & SPA

Ten years jail for burglar who held man at knifepoint in Chatteris robbery - just three weeks after being released from HMP Brixton

Ten years behind bars for Craig Chilman, who held a man at knifepoint and cracked two of his ribs in a Chatteris robbery three weeks after being released from HMP Brixton. Picture: POLICE.

Convicted Cambridgeshire drug dealer must repay almost £14,000

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists