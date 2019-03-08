Fifty extra cycling spaces at March rail station thanks to council funding

March rail station is set to benefit from upgraded cycle facilities. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

March rail station is to get 50 extra cycling spaces thanks to an upgrade funded by Fenland District Council (FDC) and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

The funding, which comes from the Department for Transport's Cycle Rail Programme and local authorities, will be spent on installing extra cycle spaces and improving lighting and CCTV.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for transport, said: "This investment is great news for rail commuters in March as it will make it easier for them to include cycling in their everyday journey.

"I'd like to thank the CPCA for its continued funding support, helping make this improvement and others planned in our Railway Station Masterplans project possible."

The upgrade is part of £1 million worth of improvements across Cambridgeshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.