Town of March to get up to £150,000 of Government funding to help revive its high street - a cut in business rates could be one option on the table

PUBLISHED: 09:37 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 05 July 2019

Behind the 'curtains' of a summer's day in March, the retail sector is by no means as healthy as it once was. The tonw may look and feel busy but retailers are hurting. Now a £150,000 boost from the Government could help to revitalise our town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Archant

Cutting business rates for two years and relaxing planning rules could be among options for March after the award today of a £150,000 Government grant to help revive the town centre.

These initiatives are possible following news that the Fenland town has secured a slice of the money allocated by the Government to its Future High Street scheme.

March is one of 50 places nationally announced today who will each receive up to £150,000 to regenerate their town centres.

MP Steve Barclay said he had discussed this with the minister leading the work, Jake Berry, and "I am delighted that March has been chosen today as one of the 50 places nationally to receive funding of up to £150,000 to work up their proposals for the next phase.

"Well done to councillors, officials and everyone involved locally in the successful bid."

Mr Barclay added: "It is another example of how we are ensuring Fenland is on the map when the Government allocates funding."

Mr Berry, whose ministerial brief includes local growth, was part of the Government team that announced the creation of the £675m scheme last year.

"For centuries, our high streets have been where commerce and community meet," he said at the launch.

"They have been the hubs of enterprise, where small businesses grow and local jobs are created, and they are the barometers of our prosperity and the heartbeats of the places we call home.

"Today, as consumer patterns change and spending increasingly moves online, our expectations of high streets are changing too.

"A renewed emphasis on 'experience' brings convenience, valuable services and a powerful sense of the community to the fore - that intrinsic desire for something that cannot be replicated online."

He said: "Where this has been achieved successfully, it can transform a community. "This government is committed to helping more high streets adapt and meet these changing expectations; not just to survive, but to thrive.

"Our plan for the High Street includes a cut in business rates by up to a third for a wide range of retail properties for two years, a consultation on planning reform to make it simpler to create more homes, jobs and choice in our town centres, and the creation of a High Streets Task Force.

"The Future High Streets Fund is an essential part of our plan for the High Street, providing co-funding towards capital projects that bring transformative change.

"We want to see the regeneration of our town centres through innovative proposals around transport, housing delivery and our public services.

"Because no two high streets are the same, we are looking to work with visionary local leaders who understand what their local communities will need in the years to come."

March was also one of the Fenland towns to receive £50,000 from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) to help them create master plans for growth.

This money is aiming to help revitalise the market towns (Chatteris and Whittlesey also received £50,000) and enable them to become, and remain, vibrant and thriving places in their own right.

