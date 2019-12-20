'I'm lovin' it' - McDonald's plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

It's customers in the Fens will be lovin' it if planners approve a drive through McDonald's in March on the corner of Wisbech Road and Hostmoor Avenue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposed McDonald’s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture The proposed McDonald’s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture

It's customers in the Fens will be lovin' it if planners approve a drive through McDonald's in March on the corner of Wisbech Road and Hostmoor Avenue.

Up to 65 full and part-time jobs will be created if the company gets the green light to build the new store, complete with a children's play area.

"The site borders the A141 making it an ideal location for a drive through facility," says the company.

McDonald's say the public realm open spaces will have seating and street furniture to make it an "attractive, functional design as not to impede footfall to and from the unit".

The proposed McDonald’s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture The proposed McDonald’s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture

There's also plenty of space given over for those staff members or customers wanting to cycle to the store.

The site is a parcel of land off Hostmoor Avenue bordering Tesco and Cobblestone's restaurant and bar.

And for those wanting a Big Mac at anytime of the day or night then McDonald's say they will oblige - the store is planned to open 24/7.

The application was registered with Fenland District Council on December 18 and a decision is expected within the first six to eight weeks of the New Year.

The proposed McDonald’s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture The proposed McDonald’s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture

You may also want to watch: