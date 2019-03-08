Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:39 29 August 2019

Gill Prangell is an experienced business awards judge having been a judge for the past nine years.

The finalists have been named, so now its time to meet the judges of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

The judges will visit the shortlisted entrepreneurs and companies before deciding on the winners in various award categories.

Ben Beech

Ben has been with Whiting & Partners since 2011. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and specialises in audit and corporate services.

Ben manages a diverse portfolio, working with many of the firm's larger clients, operating in industries such as haulage, manufacturing and agriculture

Paul Fieldhouse

Paul is an experienced independent business growth adviser with strong commercial acumen. Paul has been advising business owners since 2001 on strategic marketing.

A former chief executive of a substantial food manufacturer, he is familiar with all aspects of sustainable business growth and management development

Paul is a serial networker who is well connected in the business world.

Rebecca Sussex

As the business and education development manager for The Skills Service (part of Opportunity Peterborough), Rebecca brokers relationships between businesses and schools across Fenland to help prepare young people for the world of work.

Rebecca also volunteers as a member of the charity, NewstrAid, having enjoyed a successful publishing career before joining The Skills Service.

Peter Watts

Following a career as a senior manager for industrial printing machine manufacturers Peter ran his own business providing printing equipment and consulting with injection moulders who supplied a wide range of components to finished product assembler/manufacturers.

For the last twelve years Peter worked for the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce and although semi-retired is still involved in a supporting capacity.

Gill Prangell

Gill is a seasoned business awards judge having been a judge for the past nine years.

Since taking early retirement Gill and her husband have built a house and enjoyed spending time with their daughters and grandchildren.

Wayne Rand

Wayne is an experienced relationship director with a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry.

He is skilled in banking, financial analysis, branch management, commercial banking, and credit risk.

He graduated from Wisbech Grammar School.

Steve Welcomme

Steve is a partner at MCP's Wisbech office and is the head of the firm's family law department.

He handles all aspects of relationship breakdown, particularly financial cases where there is a farming, business or commercial element. He also deals with commercial and business law.

Sarah Adlam

Sarah is a partner at MCP's Peterborough office specialising in litigation.

She is very experienced in a range of personal injury claims, commercial disputes, landlord and tenant claims, contested probate matters and boundary disputes.

In fact she acts in almost any case where the parties require resolution of a dispute.

Lee Dobinson

Commercial director Lee overseas the waste intake and client base at Local Generation who own and operate an anaerobic digestion facility based in Fenland.

They process around 40,000 tonnes of food waste per year and transform it into enough electricity to power around 2,500 homes.

