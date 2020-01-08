Ely's Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station
PUBLISHED: 17:14 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 08 January 2020
A new coffee shop at March station with award-winning hot chocolate and tasty pastries will be officially opened this month.
The Silver Oak Coffee outlet is set to be unveiled by Mayor of March Rob Skoulding on January 22 at 10am.
March residents, Bruce and Susanne, have been roasting high quality speciality coffee for the people of Cambridgeshire for more than six years, but this is their first station shop.
They have their roastery just outside Ely and are on the Ely Market six days a week with their flagship rig where people can buy beans or drink their coffee on the roof.
To celebrate the opening they are offering a complementary coffee to everyone who comes to support them on the day between 9.30am and 11am.
There will also be free entry into a prize draw to win a hamper brimming with a range of Silver Oak Coffee and a £10 voucher to spend on drinks at March Station.
Pick up an entry form at the station or email susanne@silveroakcoffee.co.uk for a form.