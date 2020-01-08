Advanced search

Ely's Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station

PUBLISHED: 17:14 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 08 January 2020

Elys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAK

Elys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAK

A new coffee shop at March station with award-winning hot chocolate and tasty pastries will be officially opened this month.

Elys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAKElys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAK

The Silver Oak Coffee outlet is set to be unveiled by Mayor of March Rob Skoulding on January 22 at 10am.

March residents, Bruce and Susanne, have been roasting high quality speciality coffee for the people of Cambridgeshire for more than six years, but this is their first station shop.

They have their roastery just outside Ely and are on the Ely Market six days a week with their flagship rig where people can buy beans or drink their coffee on the roof.

To celebrate the opening they are offering a complementary coffee to everyone who comes to support them on the day between 9.30am and 11am.

There will also be free entry into a prize draw to win a hamper brimming with a range of Silver Oak Coffee and a £10 voucher to spend on drinks at March Station.

Pick up an entry form at the station or email susanne@silveroakcoffee.co.uk for a form.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Latest from the Cambs Times

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Unfair’ says Chatteris Town Council as Fenland Council wants to build homes on car park left over from 2007 council homes sale to Roddons

The Elms car park in Chatteris, Fenland Council wanto to use the land for housing but residents, and the town council, object. The land was retained by FDC after the 2007 transfer of council houses to Roddons. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEY

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals brutal murder of Cambridgeshire drug dealer – and how killers tried to blame each other

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Ely’s Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station

Elys Silver Oak Coffee unveil new shop at March station. Picture: SILVER OAK

Waiting times for patients at Peterborough City Hospital are nowhere near targets, councillors told

Peterborough City Hospital
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists