New auction guide price for Chatteris swimming pool - after trustees given three weeks to raise the cash to buy it

Empress swimming pool Chatteris which was originally touted for sale at a possible £500,000 has a new guide price of half that when it comes up for auction in London this week: Picture; AGENTS Archant

An auction house has dropped the guide price to £250,000 for the Empress swimming pool in Chatteris when it goes under the hammer on Tuesday.

The news comes a month after trustees of the charity that run the pool were given the shock news that the landlords wanted to sell it and, through their agents, quoted a guide price of £500,000.

Days after they heard of the news the trustees received notification from the landlord's agents that the pool could be expected to sell for £400,000 and did they want to buy it.

A letter outlining the offer - that also included the suggestion that the trustees could launch a just giving page to - was copied into this newspaper.

It also included the proposal that the agents would help with the launch of such an appeal but only if the trustees agreed.

Barnard Marcus - not the same agents who contacted the trustees - has the Empress listed for auction in London on Tuesday at The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden.

Their sales particulars note that it is "let to N W Angell, G Brinton and D Frost (trustees of Empress Swimming Pool Trust) which has charitable status (charity no. 803707).

"The lease is for a term of 15 years from 1st January 2001 and was originally let at £4,500 per annum with the current rent being £6,000 per annum effective following the rent review in January 2007.

"The tenants are currently holding on this lease and have a rolling option to terminate the lease giving not less than 6 months' notice in writing expiring on any anniversary day of the term."

Barnard Marcus says any buyer "may wish to consider serving requisite notices under the Landlord and Tenant Act to terminate the lease for the purposes of redevelopment or indeed negotiate new terms with the charity.

"Given the significant built area and position of this property, it is considered that the space has significant redevelopment potential subject to the necessary consents and purchasers are deemed to rely on their own enquiries in this respect."