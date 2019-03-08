Advanced search

Long awaited re-development of old freezer centre in March to shops and flats recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 14:06 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 31 October 2019

Drawing submitted to Fenland Council shows how the old freezer centre in Station Road, March, will be redeveloped. Plans are recommended for approval.

Drawing submitted to Fenland Council shows how the old freezer centre in Station Road, March, will be redeveloped. Plans are recommended for approval.

Archant

Demolition of the former freezer centre in Station Road, March, and its replacement with three shops and 26 flats is being recommended for approval.

Fenland District Council planning committee is being asked to approve the application next Wednesday - 12 years after the first bid for redevelopment of the site was refused.

"Viability issues prevent the scheme from making provision for affordable housing on the site," says a report to the committee.

However planners say the principle of the redevelopment of the land is encouraged by both March town neighbourhood plan and the district council's own local plan.

The 1.7 acre site comprises a vacant "and somewhat dilapidated shop unit (former freezer centre)" with land to the rear on the south side.

"From the signage on site this was previously a parking area for visitors to the shop," say planners. "Currently it appears to be a general parking area."

Earlier proposals for 34 flats have been scaled back.

You may also want to watch:

March Town Council is recommending the scheme for approval whilst the March Society wants to ensure "good quality design of high quality".

The council's senior planning officer will tell councillors that the scheme "has demonstrated that it is not able to provide any S106 planning obligations due to economic viability".

A report to the committee says that the site has an extensive planning history dating back to the 1970's, involving permissions for the demolition and replacement of the building.

"More recently, there has been a trend of refusals/withdrawals and a single permission granted in 2008 for a mixed retail/residential use," it says.

"Following the more recent adoption of the current Fenland Local Plan in 2014 there has only been a single decision in relation to the site".

This was on the basis that the outline application submitted "had not demonstrated that it could be accommodated without unsatisfactory impacts on the area and that no affordable housing requirement was provided for".

The proposal includes for a total of 26 flats comprising 9 x 1-bed and 17 x 2-bed flats, with a retail unit occupying the ground floor of the building fronting Station Road.

Twelve parking spaces are to be provided within the site with the expectation that residents can use nearby public car parks too.

Most Read

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Appeal after man robbed at cash machine in Chatteris

A man has had £450 stolen from his bank account after his card was taken while he was distracted at a cash machine in Chatteris High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Appeal after man robbed at cash machine in Chatteris

A man has had £450 stolen from his bank account after his card was taken while he was distracted at a cash machine in Chatteris High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Long awaited re-development of old freezer centre in March to shops and flats recommended for approval

Drawing submitted to Fenland Council shows how the old freezer centre in Station Road, March, will be redeveloped. Plans are recommended for approval.

Brexit Party candidate for NE Cambs Paul Bullen waiting for decision by Nigel Farage over whether he can fight Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

Paul Bullen waiting for decision on whether he can stand as Brexit Party candidate in NE Cambs. Picture; ARCHANT

Prime Minister gets his election campaign underway with a visit to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images

Work gets underway on a new £120,000 March skate park

Checking out progress on the new skate park are, from left, Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for the environment; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; Kev Wilkins, FDC’s Horticultural Officer and Simon Bell, FDC’s Leisure and Open Spaces contract manager. Picture: AMY AMPS

Town council looking for ‘community minded businesses’ to sponsor Christmas light switch on - spend £500 and you get a personal visit from the mayor

Festive cheer descended on Wisbech for the annual Christmas lights switch on last year and will do so again on November 24th. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists