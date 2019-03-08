Long awaited re-development of old freezer centre in March to shops and flats recommended for approval

Drawing submitted to Fenland Council shows how the old freezer centre in Station Road, March, will be redeveloped. Plans are recommended for approval. Archant

Demolition of the former freezer centre in Station Road, March, and its replacement with three shops and 26 flats is being recommended for approval.

Fenland District Council planning committee is being asked to approve the application next Wednesday - 12 years after the first bid for redevelopment of the site was refused.

"Viability issues prevent the scheme from making provision for affordable housing on the site," says a report to the committee.

However planners say the principle of the redevelopment of the land is encouraged by both March town neighbourhood plan and the district council's own local plan.

The 1.7 acre site comprises a vacant "and somewhat dilapidated shop unit (former freezer centre)" with land to the rear on the south side.

"From the signage on site this was previously a parking area for visitors to the shop," say planners. "Currently it appears to be a general parking area."

Earlier proposals for 34 flats have been scaled back.

March Town Council is recommending the scheme for approval whilst the March Society wants to ensure "good quality design of high quality".

The council's senior planning officer will tell councillors that the scheme "has demonstrated that it is not able to provide any S106 planning obligations due to economic viability".

A report to the committee says that the site has an extensive planning history dating back to the 1970's, involving permissions for the demolition and replacement of the building.

"More recently, there has been a trend of refusals/withdrawals and a single permission granted in 2008 for a mixed retail/residential use," it says.

"Following the more recent adoption of the current Fenland Local Plan in 2014 there has only been a single decision in relation to the site".

This was on the basis that the outline application submitted "had not demonstrated that it could be accommodated without unsatisfactory impacts on the area and that no affordable housing requirement was provided for".

The proposal includes for a total of 26 flats comprising 9 x 1-bed and 17 x 2-bed flats, with a retail unit occupying the ground floor of the building fronting Station Road.

Twelve parking spaces are to be provided within the site with the expectation that residents can use nearby public car parks too.