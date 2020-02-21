Advanced search

Screwfix could open new shop in empty unit neighbouring Jack's supermarket in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 09:32 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 21 February 2020

The empty unit next door to Jack�s supermarket in Chatteris is where Screwfix would like to build their new store. Picture: Harry Rutter/Screwfix/Planning

Harry Rutter/Screwfix/Planning

The empty unit neighbouring Jack's supermarket in Chatteris could be the new home for trade tool suppliers Screwfix Direct.

The 'UK's number one trade catalogue' company are seeking planning permission to convert the site adjoining the budget supermarket off Fenland Way.

According to planning documents, the firm claims the conversion will make a "positive contribution" to the community and will create 12 jobs, four of which will be full-time.

In the covering letter, the firm's agent said: "Screwfix Direct would make a positive contribution to the commercial and community life of the area.

"Providing essential trade counter sales to local businesses including plumbers, electricians, builders and facilities departments of larger organisations.

"The proposed change of use would make appropriate use of an existing building within a sustainable location.

"It will provide benefits to the local economy while meeting the sustainability objectives and will not be to the detriment of the environment or the amenities of the area."

The plans explain alterations to the unit, including both the front doors and windows being obscured with Screwfix-branded vinyl.

Also in the plans are notes of changes to an existing single fire exit door which would be replaced with a steel double fire exit door to the side of the unit.

Screwfix plan to operate seven days a week, including Bank Holidays, and will be open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm on Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Plans also show that three HGV deliveries would take place a week.

There have been three letters from Chatteris residents submitted via the council's online planning portal, all three are in support of Screwfix's plans.

Ian Cooke, said: "I support this application, Screwfix will not only bring employment opportunities.

"It will bring additional footfall into the community which can only be a good thing, a further benefit will be the reduction in road traffic travelling to the currently nearest screwfix which is in Ely."

Shane Moulton said: "This [plan] would be great for Chatteris we need more here."

Stewart Finch said: "It will save on traffic on the road and carbon footprint as the nearest stores are in Ely, Wisbech and Huntingdon. I believe it will also bring additional jobs to the town."

Screwfix could open new shop in empty unit neighbouring Jack's supermarket in Chatteris

