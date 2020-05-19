Advanced search

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 19 May 2020

Win a night out at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium has announced that it will cease trading as the coronavirus outbreak and longer term social distancing measures will make the business no longer be viable.

Editor John Elworthy recently presented a prize at the Peterborough greyhound stadium, which has announced it has ceased trading.

While the company will remain active, a statement released on the Peterborough Greyhounds Facebook page this afternoon says it is exploring other opportunities for the site.

It said: “After much careful thought and consideration, and after 75 years, the Perkins family have decided to cease trading as a greyhound racing stadium with immediate effect.

“We are an evening greyhound racing venue and rely heavily on income from customers attending the venue to eat, drink, and bet (on our Tote) to survive.

“Without the substantial number of visitors we have experienced in the run up to the current coronavirus outbreak, and the prospect of this not being achieved in even the longer term as social distancing measures remain in place, the long-term viability of continuing to trade from the site as a greyhound racing stadium is unsustainable.”

It continued: “This is a decision that has not been taken lightly and has been taken in conjunction with and on the advice of our accountants.

“Long term, we are advised that the site cannot make a sufficient return to continue operating profitably as a greyhound racing stadium.”

It continued: “So, it is with a heavy heart that the Perkins family would like to thank all greyhound owners and trainers, past and present, who have been attached to the stadium over the years for their support.

“We would also like to thank all those patrons who have visited and enjoyed a night’s racing with us over the years.”

“The company remains active, and we are looking at other opportunities.”

