PUBLISHED: 11:22 07 August 2020

Editor John Elworthy (pictured) on how you can help this newspaper keep our community together and informed. Picture: Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever.

And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

You can do that by clicking on the orange ‘Support Our Work’ box above this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

John Elworthy, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

Woman assaulted before man runs away in attempted cat theft in Fen village

An attempted cat theft was reported on Norfolk Street, Wimblington (left) where a woman was thought to be assaulted. Right, the cat that the man attempted to steal. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/SUPPLIED

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

