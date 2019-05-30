Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil

Revamp for Ridgeons in March as branch becomes one-stop-shop for customers

30 May, 2019 - 12:46
A builders merchants in March has undergone a revamp to help speed up service. Picture: RIDGEONS.

A builders merchants in March has undergone a revamp to help speed up service. Picture: RIDGEONS.

Archant

A builders merchants in March has undergone a revamp to help speed up service.

Huws Gray Ridgeons has been re-designed to ensure more stock is on the shelves and that more staff are available to assist customers.

The changes also include the introduction of high level racking, allowing for 30 per cent more stock to be made available for customers.

You may also want to watch:

Branch manager, John Mortlock, said: "The feedback from customers has been really positive. We are really proud of the transformation and what's been achieved in such a small space of time.

"We are now, truly, a one-stop shop for the supply of all building materials, timber, and kitchens and bathrooms for trade and DIY."

Ridgeons have had a branch in March since 1946, where it was based on Broad Street, before moving to March Trading Park, a site of 3.9 acres in January 1990.

The company stock a broad range of building materials, power tools, doors, windows, plumbing and heating supplies, kitchens and bathrooms.

Most Read

Couple caught ‘having sex’ in March park are being investigated for outraging public decency

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: GOGGLE EARTH.

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Most Read

Couple caught ‘having sex’ in March park are being investigated for outraging public decency

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: GOGGLE EARTH.

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Full of infectious songs and loveable characters, a trip to see Aladdin is the perfect half-term treat

Will Smith plays the Genie of the Lamp in Aladdin

Mayor James Palmer to defer £5,000 pay rise and job pension until May 2021

Mayor James Palmer to defer £5,000 pay rise and job pension until May 2021. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER.

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: What you’ll learn at our free workshops (translated for humans)

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Baby injured after racial assault as hate crimes against children rise in Cambridgeshire

Race hate crimes against children rise in Cambridgeshire. Picture: PEXELS.

Revamp for Ridgeons in March as branch becomes one-stop-shop for customers

A builders merchants in March has undergone a revamp to help speed up service. Picture: RIDGEONS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists