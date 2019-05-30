Revamp for Ridgeons in March as branch becomes one-stop-shop for customers

A builders merchants in March has undergone a revamp to help speed up service.

Huws Gray Ridgeons has been re-designed to ensure more stock is on the shelves and that more staff are available to assist customers.

The changes also include the introduction of high level racking, allowing for 30 per cent more stock to be made available for customers.

Branch manager, John Mortlock, said: "The feedback from customers has been really positive. We are really proud of the transformation and what's been achieved in such a small space of time.

"We are now, truly, a one-stop shop for the supply of all building materials, timber, and kitchens and bathrooms for trade and DIY."

Ridgeons have had a branch in March since 1946, where it was based on Broad Street, before moving to March Trading Park, a site of 3.9 acres in January 1990.

The company stock a broad range of building materials, power tools, doors, windows, plumbing and heating supplies, kitchens and bathrooms.