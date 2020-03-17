Gallery

Why you need to try the new Route 47 American Steakhouse & Grill based just off the A47

Inside the new Route 47 American Steakhouse & Grill based just off the A47 at Thorney Toll. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A new steakhouse and grill eatery has opened in the Fens and you need to try it out – here’s why.

Route 47 American Steakhouse and Grill officially opened on Friday, March 13, replacing Finley’s carvery just off the A47 at Thorney Toll.

Launched by the owners of Shooters American Diner at Nene Parade, March - the new steakhouse offers an even bigger family-made menu and has a sports bar feel.

Claire Smethurst, co-owner, said: “After the success of Shooters, an opportunity came up in a good location to try something different and we thought that we would go for it.

“We also saw that there wasn’t a steakhouse in the area so thought we could fill that gap in the market, after all everyone likes a good steak.”

Mrs Smethurst owns the reasonably-priced restaurant with her husband Dan, who is head chef at both Shooters and Route47, cooking up home-made family recipes.

The newly decorated venue was packed on launch night, with reservations filling the book and not an empty seat in sight under the large light-up ‘Steakhouse’ sign.

Ms Smethurst added: “Route 47 is bigger and has a more rock music/sports bar feel and will, I think, be somewhere people drive to for a longer meal or occasion rather than dropping by like Shooters.

“It’s grill menu is very different with lots more options than shooters such as more steaks and fish options.

“Opening night and the weekend were fantastic, we couldn’t have been more pleased with the amount of bookings and great feedback we received.”

The décor is made up of film and sport memorabilia which has been picked up by the family over the last few months, including a 1:1 scale model of Star Wars’ C-3PO and Yoda.

Ms Smethurst added: “We serve home-made well-cooked food. We don’t pre-cook anything and all our recipes come from family recipes and we buy quality ingredients from local businesses.

“When you arrive in Route47 you can guarantee that your food will be cooked fresh to order.

“We also have a fabulous front of house staff who will make sure you have the best time possible, oh and it has a five-star hygiene rating.”

