Digital Decoded Pencil
'Shocking news' says MP Steve Barclay after Mayor Palmer reveals King's Dyke funding crisis: Fenland Council leader now in urgent talks with all parties

PUBLISHED: 16:56 14 June 2019

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

MP Steve Barclay described as "shocking news" the revelation by Mayor James Palmer of a funding crisis over the King's Dyke crossing project at Whittlesey.

Mayor Palmer said earlier that it is "out of the question" that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority would hand over a further £8.7m to underwrite further costs needed by the county council to deliver the scheme.

"This latest development leaves me with no confidence in the management of the project as it stands," said the mayor.

"It is a preposterous cost escalation that no responsible mayor could agree to meet. The County Council now needs nothing short of a total re-evaluation of how the crossing will be delivered."

Mr Barclay, the MP for NE Cambs, said: "This is shocking news regarding a further delay at Kings Dyke and is completely unacceptable.

"There are serious questions for the highways department at Cambridgeshire County Council to answer and it is important that the chief executive of the county council makes an urgent statement.

"Residents in Whittlesey have waited far too long for this work and the previous delay was in order to get the details right. Clearly they have not done so."

Newly elected leader of Fenland District Council Chris Boden said he had held urgent discussions with key partners delivering the King's Dyke crossing project "to drive forward an appropriate delivery solution".

Cllr Boden said he had met with representatives of both the county council and the combined authority and will be having "detailed discussions" later today with construction contractor Kier to discuss how best to progress this key infrastructure project for the town.

Cllr Boden, who is also a town councillor and county ward councillor in Whittlesey, and a combined authority board member, said: "It is of the utmost importance that we facilitate a solution and find a positive way forward for the King's Dyke project as soon as possible.

"The delays at the level crossing are a great source of frustration for Whittlesey residents and businesses, with a bridge not only tackling the current congestion levels but also helping the area to achieve its full economic potential.

"I have today been actively taking steps to ensure that the combined authority and county council work together constructively to progress this important infrastructure project as quickly as possible for the good of Whittlesey and the whole of Fenland."

A county council spokesperson said: "The King's Dyke crossing project is currently still in its design phase.

"Cambridgeshire County Council and the combined authority have been working closely together to deliver this important project, which will remove the delays at the level crossing, helping to promote growth in the local area, both now and in the future

"Cambridgeshire County Council is considering recently received revised projections on costs and timings from its contractor Kier, before it takes a considered view on options available to it. The council will continue to do this in full consultation with the combined authority."

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

'Life can be taken away so quickly': March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Jobs up for grabs in Chatteris as people in work hits record high

More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store. Picture: ARCHANT.

Person was rushed to hospital following 'bad road traffic accident' involving two vehicles on Robingoodfellow's Lane in March

The scene on Norwood Road where one person was hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday (June 13). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drink-driver blows FOUR times legal limit after driving through March town centre at 8 o’clock in the morning

A drink-driver blew four times the legal limit in a roadside breath test after driving through March town centre at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / GOOGLE

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
