'Shocking news' says MP Steve Barclay after Mayor Palmer reveals King's Dyke funding crisis: Fenland Council leader now in urgent talks with all parties

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

MP Steve Barclay described as "shocking news" the revelation by Mayor James Palmer of a funding crisis over the King's Dyke crossing project at Whittlesey.

Mayor Palmer said earlier that it is "out of the question" that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority would hand over a further £8.7m to underwrite further costs needed by the county council to deliver the scheme.

"This latest development leaves me with no confidence in the management of the project as it stands," said the mayor.

"It is a preposterous cost escalation that no responsible mayor could agree to meet. The County Council now needs nothing short of a total re-evaluation of how the crossing will be delivered."

Mr Barclay, the MP for NE Cambs, said: "This is shocking news regarding a further delay at Kings Dyke and is completely unacceptable.

"There are serious questions for the highways department at Cambridgeshire County Council to answer and it is important that the chief executive of the county council makes an urgent statement.

"Residents in Whittlesey have waited far too long for this work and the previous delay was in order to get the details right. Clearly they have not done so."

Newly elected leader of Fenland District Council Chris Boden said he had held urgent discussions with key partners delivering the King's Dyke crossing project "to drive forward an appropriate delivery solution".

Cllr Boden said he had met with representatives of both the county council and the combined authority and will be having "detailed discussions" later today with construction contractor Kier to discuss how best to progress this key infrastructure project for the town.

Cllr Boden, who is also a town councillor and county ward councillor in Whittlesey, and a combined authority board member, said: "It is of the utmost importance that we facilitate a solution and find a positive way forward for the King's Dyke project as soon as possible.

"The delays at the level crossing are a great source of frustration for Whittlesey residents and businesses, with a bridge not only tackling the current congestion levels but also helping the area to achieve its full economic potential.

"I have today been actively taking steps to ensure that the combined authority and county council work together constructively to progress this important infrastructure project as quickly as possible for the good of Whittlesey and the whole of Fenland."

A county council spokesperson said: "The King's Dyke crossing project is currently still in its design phase.

"Cambridgeshire County Council and the combined authority have been working closely together to deliver this important project, which will remove the delays at the level crossing, helping to promote growth in the local area, both now and in the future

"Cambridgeshire County Council is considering recently received revised projections on costs and timings from its contractor Kier, before it takes a considered view on options available to it. The council will continue to do this in full consultation with the combined authority."