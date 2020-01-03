'We have been extremely lucky': Shooters American Diner owners buy new restaurant in Thorney

Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020.

A new American steak house and grill restaurant will be launched in the Fens later this year by the owners of a March diner.

Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020. Picture: Google Maps Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020. Picture: Google Maps

Dan and Claire Smethurst, owners of Shooters American Diner, have taken over the old Finleys Carvery restaurant on the A47 Thorney Toll.

Mr and Mrs Smethurst are already on the look out for chefs, waiting staff and kitchen assistants ahead of the planned launch in March.

Mrs Smethurst said: "Shooters will continue as its quirky self with no changes to food or service and you can expect to see the same faces serving as you do currently.

"Although the new place will be different it goes without saying that customers can still expect home made food cooked fresh to order at reasonable prices.

"We have been extremely lucky to have received so much support for Shooters and hope that people get behind the new venture in the same way."

Shooters will remain open on the riverside in March and opening hours are not set to change, a new menu is also set to be launched in the coming weeks.