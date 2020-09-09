Advanced search

£3.16m secured for new training school at Stainless Metalcraft

PUBLISHED: 09:34 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 09 September 2020

Stainless Metalcraft has secured a £3.16m grant to develop a new vocational training school at its Chatteris site.

The training school will accommodate between 80 and 130 apprentices a year and will offer programmes in a range of vocational subjects.

Its funding is from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund.

Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Metalcraft, said: “We’re really pleased to have signed this funding contract with the combined authority.

“When we launched the Fenland Engineering Skills Centre 10 years ago, it met a real need for our business, helping stave off a looming skills crisis and reduce the average age profile of our workforce by 10 years.”

He added: “Creating opportunities for young people to develop the skills they need to embark on long-term, rewarding careers is a key part of our ethos and, through the development of this new centre, we are excited to play our part in extending this opportunity to a greater number of people across a wider range of subject areas.”

The training school will be run by a specialist education provider which will be appointed through a public tender process.

A preferred contractor is being selected to develop the site, with work expected to begin before the end of this year.

A target completion date has been set for the end of 2021.

The centre will be managed by a third-party organisation, which will also be selected via public tender.

James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “It has long been my aim bring a different approach to adult education, and focus on the needs of local people and our local economy.

“The vocational training school Metalcraft is building will provide a fantastic, state-of-the-art facility for local people to develop the skills and experience they need to secure sustainable, rewarding employment.

“With its long history of investing in local people - as evidenced by its recent Queens’ Award for Enterprise and Princess Royal Training Award - Metalcraft is the perfect partner for this project and we’re looking forward to working closely with the team, and a number of other local partners, to bring their vision to life.”

Stainless Metalcraft has worked with several local organisations to bring the plans to fruition, including The Active Learning Trust, MAKE UK, Cambs Skills and the University of Cambridge.

In 2019, HRH Princess Anne met apprentices and executives at the company’s Chatteris site.

