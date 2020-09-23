Auction house plans for Whittlesey industrial unit

An industrial unit in Whittlesey may become an auction house if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners.

Glyn Jones has entered a change of use application for the unit at 16 Springwater Business Park, off Station Road, to Fenland District Council.

Documents supporting the plans explains an auction will be held once a week on a Saturday, and interested parties can view items the day before.

The planning statement by the applicant’s agents Plande says: “Specifically, the applicant seeks to sell unwanted items for example house clearances from deceased estates, bankrupt business stock etc having operated the business for over 40 years.”

The site will also open on Sundays for collections.

It goes on to explain the building comes with 10 parking spaces for employees and visitors to the auction house.

“The nature of the auctions is such that the majority of visitors will be outside of the normal operating hours of the business park as a whole and as such the landlord has granted the applicant the use of the entire business park site for additional parking,” it says.

But the parking agreement has been disputed by Michael Watson, a service manager from Stadler UK Ltd which operates from nearby units.

In his objection to the proposals, he explains the auction house does not have permission to use his parking spaces, which are included in the 10 stated in the application.

His objection to planners says: “The occupant of number 16 does not have the parking for an auction house and on his planned drawing he is showing everybody’s parking as his.

“Unit 16 only has four to five parking spaces.”

He continues: “Stadler engineering has to offer a 24/7 call out service to the recycling industry and this plant runs 24/7 and needs to access unit 6 and 7 at any time.

“He does not have our permission to use our parking facilities at unit 6 and 7.”

Mr Watson also queried security implications if the site’s gates are open at weekends for the auction house.

“...if the gates are open all hours things will get stolen,” he added.

Residents have until October 9 to comment on the plans.