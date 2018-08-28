Advanced search

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

PUBLISHED: 13:14 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 25 January 2019

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Archant

Costa Coffee is hoping to open a drive thru store at Wisbech Retail Park in Sandown Road.

The company has applied for permission to use part of the car park to build the new store.

Costa expects to pick up visitors from some of the retail park customers using Iceland, Sports Direct and other local stores.

They also hope to attract others using the Belgrave Retail Park and some of the other out of town stores across the road.

Costa say the site has been used commercially for many years being formerly part of the car park of Tesco prior to the store relocating to create a much larger store.

The company says early discussions with Fenland planners had been positive with the council accepting it was of a “nature and scale” that fits in with the area.

One issue raised, says Costa, was for a noise assessment and this is being dealt with.

“Costa Coffee operates across a number of different store formats designed to meet different customer demand,” says their design statement to Fenland Council.

“The drive-thru format complements the town centre format and at the same time builds awareness of the Costa Coffee brand.

“It offers customers a coffee ‘opportunity’ for those times when they are in the local area.”

Drive thru customers will have the same menu available to those eating in – filled rolls, cakes, sandwiches and pastries all on offer.

Costa hopes to open from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.

