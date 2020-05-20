Business owner ‘so proud’ as handmade face masks lockdown idea proves popular

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Archant

A Fenland business owner who has been making handmade face masks for people at home and abroad with her family during the coronavirus lockdown said she is “so proud for everything we have done”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR

Amanda Villamayor renamed her business to Spotty Dog Handmade in January this year after her dalmatian Wally who died four years ago and having merged her two embroidery websites Jellibabies and Sewincarnation, which she has been running since 2009.

Since then, Amanda has been creating items from upcycled children’s clothes to embroidered cushions from her home in Pondersbridge, and during the pandemic has made around 800 masks so far.

“We came back from Spain and I had 20 euros to buy a sewing machine, and it took off from there,” she said.

“It was so unexpected because when it first happened, I thought nobody will have cash to buy jackets or something nice for the home.

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR

“A part of me feels bad because I am profiteering from a bad situation, but if we all have to wear these face pants, why not wear something pretty?”

Amanda, who has three children and three dogs, has sent patterned masks to the likes of Spain, France and the United States from her workshop she shares with her partner and mum.

The mum-of-three is also an actress and teaches at the Little Voices performing arts group in Peterborough, as well as fundraising fro Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue.

Although she does have a rather hectic lifestyle, Amanda could not be more pleased to have a positive impact from doing a hobby she loves.

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR

“It is more important now to support small, independent businesses, and I am grateful for everyone coming to me and giving something different because that is what my business is all about,” she said.

“Anyone that runs their own business knows it’s a hard slog, but I am so grateful that I get paid from doing the hobby. I never take it for granted.

“I finish at about 3.55pm and then teach until 7pm. I survive on mayhem and chaos, that is how I see things through.

“I am always busy and usually had time for a cup of tea, but now that has gone out the house. It has been manic in a good way.

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR

“After the lockdown, I want to be able to bring the things I did before to a wider audience and bring something they cannot get anywhere else.

“I feel so proud with everything we have done. This has been a family thing, it has taken a long time and I love what I do.”

For more information, visit https://www.spottydoghandmade.co.uk/ or visit the Spotty Dogs Handmade Facebook page.

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR

Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR Amanda Villamayor has been making handmade face masks for residents in the UK and abroad during the coronavirus lockdown, and also fundraises for Vizsla Cyprus Dog Rescue. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA VILLAMAYOR