Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire rise by more than 40 per cent

Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire have risen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire have risen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years, according to a new study.

In 2018 the average cost of goods stolen from businesses in Cambridgeshire was over £1,100. The average value across the UK was just £82.

The study, conducted by tech retailer Ebuyer, found thefts from companies in the county increased by 42 per cent between 2015 and 2018 - 1,205 up to 1,713.

It comes as the value of goods stolen from businesses in the UK has increased by more than £2m since 2015.

The rise in business crime is seen across the UK. Out of the 23 police constabularies that responded to the data request, 19 experienced increases in business-related thefts between 2015 and 2018.

Lee Weymouth, commercial director at Ebuyer, said: "The significant increase in the number of business thefts indicates that the risk to business security is higher and more unpredictable than ever.

"As concerning as this is for businesses, there are now a number of ways that firms can protect themselves, including CCTV and thermal sensors."

