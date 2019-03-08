Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire rise by more than 40 per cent

PUBLISHED: 14:48 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 14 August 2019

Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire have risen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years. Picture: ARCHANT

Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire have risen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Thefts from businesses in Cambridgeshire have risen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years, according to a new study.

In 2018 the average cost of goods stolen from businesses in Cambridgeshire was over £1,100. The average value across the UK was just £82.

The study, conducted by tech retailer Ebuyer, found thefts from companies in the county increased by 42 per cent between 2015 and 2018 - 1,205 up to 1,713.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as the value of goods stolen from businesses in the UK has increased by more than £2m since 2015.

The rise in business crime is seen across the UK. Out of the 23 police constabularies that responded to the data request, 19 experienced increases in business-related thefts between 2015 and 2018.

Lee Weymouth, commercial director at Ebuyer, said: "The significant increase in the number of business thefts indicates that the risk to business security is higher and more unpredictable than ever.

"As concerning as this is for businesses, there are now a number of ways that firms can protect themselves, including CCTV and thermal sensors."

For more information visit https://www.ebuyer.com/

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Three students from Fen-based special needs college FACET launch charity calendar thanks to Community Lottery and EU Fund

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter

COLUMN: Mayor Palmer outlines what he’s doing to improve rail services locally

Metro Mayor James Palmer outlines what hes doing to improve rail services locally

Youngsters build community spirit with more than 32,000 hours volunteered in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire's Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award winners at a ceremony earlier this year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don’t worry Fenland music fans, the concert season is not ending just yet!

The Hereward Concert Band will be performing at a special 'Help for Heroes' charity concert at the Neale-Wade Academy in March next month. Picture: KEVIN GODBOLD

Failed thieves park on elderly man’s Whittlesey Road driveway in their convertible Audi before attempting to steal from his shed in March

Two men raided an elderly gentleman�s garden shed in Whittlesey Road, March last month before fleeing in a soft top Audi. Picture: Supplied / CCTV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists