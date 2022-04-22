Special Report

Charlie Boughton, recovering from a harrowing weekend at his Doddington camping and caravanning park. - Credit: Charlie Boughton/YouTube

Charlie Boughton vowed “never to give in to intimidation and threats” after unruly travellers forced him to close his caravan and camping site.

Mr Boughton, a director of Fields End Water, Doddington, said at one stage he and a security guard were forced to hide in a secure cupboard to avoid further confrontations.

“I have to got to be careful since I wouldn’t want to bait them anymore,” he said.

“They were threatening to the security team and to the staff but it was me they really wanted.

“I was the one who was, potentially, going to give them money to go.”

Fields End Water is an award winning, adults only, dog friendly caravan park which is perfect for touring, camping or mini breaks via their lodges - Credit: Field Ends Water

On Easter Saturday Mr Boughton sent emails to scores of holidaymakers telling them the site would close and asking them to leave by 11am on Easter Sunday.

One travelling family had booked for two nights but then shared entry code details with others and before long a number of ‘uninvited’ guests had piled onto the site.

One paying guest described how more travellers turned up “in trucks and caravans. “They even demanded £1,000 from the owners for diesel to leave”.

Mr Boughton stood firm against the threats, however, and had this advice.

“If it happens to anyone else my advice is to not give them anything – I have been told that is the worst thing to do because they will come back for more.

“I’m ninety-nine per cent sure they were only interested in money.”

But he added: “As much as people might believe they are not going to carry through their threats and intimidation, you’re not sure what to believe at that time.”

He said by 11.10am on Easter Sunday all paying guests – it was a full house with all 80 camping or caravanning sites occupied – had left for home.

Mr Boughton remained (he lives on the site) and his security team stayed until the last remaining traveller left on the Tuesday.

Then began the clean-up.

He said a volunteer group of local litter pickers offered to help but his mum, 78, and dad, 80, had already begun and completed the job “filling a small trailer.

“But we appreciated the support from the village and from the parish council.”

He said had not fully worked out what the site had lost over the weekend but said “in this instance, money wasn’t the most important thing.

“I really want to say a big thank you to my staff who helped and supported me. They were absolutely amazing.

“One staff member told me ‘Charlie we are not going anywhere – we will beat them’. “There was not a cross word between any of the team throughout the whole ordeal.

“We supported each other and worked as a team and did the best we could.”

Mr Boughton said his business partner who runs the lodges contacted MP Steve Barclay’s office and they hope to arrange a meeting to discuss what happened.

One item on the agenda will be what actions are available to the police to help in these situations.

“Everyone needs to feel sale – police are there to do just that,” he said. “We didn’t feel in this instance we were supported enough.”

Fields End re-opens this weekend but with a few changes for day fishermen who have use of the lakes but Mr Boughton says they remain most welcome.

The changes mean day fishermen cannot arrive until 8am (in the past it was 7am) and cannot arrive between 11am and noon when reception is closed.

“This is a permanent change going forward,” he says on the park’s website. “Sorry for the inconvenience.” In the past day fishermen have effectively been able to enter without first going through reception.

Mr Boughton is confident the site will soon be back up and running as normal – its popularity is impressive and constantly receives rave reviews on TripAdvisor.

One recent review said: “Although we have only being caravanning for three years, we are always looking for a site that gives the WOW factor.

“Well Fields End Water certainly does that. Although the weather wasn’t on our side, we still had a relaxing and chilled out three nights overlooking your new fishing lakes.

“The facilities are second to none and underfloor heating in the individual ‘en suites’ just added to the overall experience.

“Our pitch even afforded an unbelievable sunset on two occasions making it feel even more special. Thank you.”



