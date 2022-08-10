B&M expanding its March store

B&M in March will reopen on Saturday (August 13) following an expansion. - Credit: Google Maps

A discount store in March is expanding to make it “much bigger and better for customers”.

B&M, located in Martin Avenue, closed its doors at the end of trading on Monday (August 8) so the team can complete the final phase of expansion ahead of an official opening at 9am on Saturday (August 13).

The store manager at B&M March said: “Following feedback from regular customers we found they wanted a larger shop with even more products.”

The 19,526sqft store will offer an even bigger selection of great bargains than it previously did.

Customers can expect to find a huge variety of branded groceries as well as a range of food, health and beauty products, cleaning products, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials, homeware, and much more.

The store manager added: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store.

“We’re all really excited to welcome them back through the doors on Saturday.”