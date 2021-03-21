Published: 6:03 PM March 21, 2021

3 D visuals of what the flats for Norwood Road might look like - Credit: FDC

Goldstar Traders has withdrawn its planning application to build 52 flats at Norwood Road industrial estate, March.

No explanation is offered – or required – but their withdrawal notice has been accepted by Fenland District Council.

The company had noted in their application there was a strong desire from both the district and town councils to remove the existing lorry park because of its “harmful impact on local residents”.

“At times the site can attract up to 120 HGV movements a day which causes significant noise and disturbance issues for existing residents,” it had told the council.

It also reported that the lorries block the highway as they wait to pass.

You may also want to watch:

“The site has served its purpose well however the business has now outgrown the land available”

3 D visuals of what the flats for Norwood Road might look like - Credit: FDC

Goldstar has an associated application for change of use of land at Knights End Road where it is intended to move.

On the planning portal at Fenland Council is a letter from Robert Hilliard, managing director of the Hilliard Pension Fund that manages The Estate Road at Norwood, plot 3, unit 4, and unit 5 on behalf of the owners.

“I broadly support the application as the area is mainly residential, and the current use is inconsistent with that,” he wrote.

“However, if councillors are so minded, prior to granting permission (for the flats), I would ask that consideration is given to the following.”

He then lists a variety of issues including:

Access.

The application is reliant on access over The Estate Road, which is privately owned by The Hilliard Pension Fund.

The title requires that users contribute toward the upkeep and maintenance of that road in proportion.

“I ask that it be a condition of any permission that a formula for such be agreed,” he wrote.

Drainage.

Due to neglect the rainwater drainage on site is inadequate, and the area has been flooded since November.

“Drainage is under the railway through a series of pits and culverts owned by Network Rail, who have in the last few days agreed to undertake remedial work, and the outcome is to be confirmed,” he said.

“I am concerned that if the current porous gravel surface is replaced, without a significant drainage upgrade, the problems may be exacerbated.”

He also noted that “the other industrial units and industrial land at the site are subject to a variety of long leases”.