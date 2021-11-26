News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Business

Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:33 PM November 26, 2021
Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March received makeover

Staff inside the new-look Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March after it received a £116,000 investment. - Credit: Central England Co-op

A convenience store has been given a new lease of life thanks to a £116,000 makeover. 

The Central England Co-op store on Badgeney Road, March has been transformed in recent weeks due to the investment. 

The food store has made changes such as including new product ranges and new food to accompany features such as hot food, plus new Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines. 

It has also seen a revamp to previous signage and indoor decoration. 

Sam Lefevre, store manager, said: “We are really excited to have received this investment in the store; it is positive for us as a team and for our customers and members.  

“It feels like a completely new store. 

“I would like to thank our local community for their continued support and patience while we brought our new look store to life, and I hope they agree with us that it’s been worth it.”   

Most Read

  1. 1 Crash on A141 caused by 'medical issue'
  2. 2 Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse in Peterborough
  3. 3 Will we have a white Christmas in Cambridgeshire this year?
  1. 4 Santa's magical, mystery arrival in the Fens on a tractor
  2. 5 Two year ban on begging for these six
  3. 6 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
  4. 7 Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash
  5. 8 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
  6. 9 Motorcyclist, 32, injured after A605 crash
  7. 10 Best Indian in CAMBRIDGESHIRE even though award says best in NORFOLK 
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas | Gallery

Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Athletic vs Worcester City NOV 20 2021

Non-League Football | Updated

Whittlesey Athletic stage dramatic upset to seal FA Vase history

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Derrick and Pauline Bedford of Coates

Obituary

Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon