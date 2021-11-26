Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift
- Credit: Central England Co-op
A convenience store has been given a new lease of life thanks to a £116,000 makeover.
The Central England Co-op store on Badgeney Road, March has been transformed in recent weeks due to the investment.
The food store has made changes such as including new product ranges and new food to accompany features such as hot food, plus new Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines.
It has also seen a revamp to previous signage and indoor decoration.
Sam Lefevre, store manager, said: “We are really excited to have received this investment in the store; it is positive for us as a team and for our customers and members.
“It feels like a completely new store.
“I would like to thank our local community for their continued support and patience while we brought our new look store to life, and I hope they agree with us that it’s been worth it.”
Most Read
- 1 Crash on A141 caused by 'medical issue'
- 2 Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse in Peterborough
- 3 Will we have a white Christmas in Cambridgeshire this year?
- 4 Santa's magical, mystery arrival in the Fens on a tractor
- 5 Two year ban on begging for these six
- 6 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
- 7 Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash
- 8 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
- 9 Motorcyclist, 32, injured after A605 crash
- 10 Best Indian in CAMBRIDGESHIRE even though award says best in NORFOLK