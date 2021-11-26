Staff inside the new-look Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March after it received a £116,000 investment. - Credit: Central England Co-op

A convenience store has been given a new lease of life thanks to a £116,000 makeover.

The Central England Co-op store on Badgeney Road, March has been transformed in recent weeks due to the investment.

The food store has made changes such as including new product ranges and new food to accompany features such as hot food, plus new Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines.

It has also seen a revamp to previous signage and indoor decoration.

Sam Lefevre, store manager, said: “We are really excited to have received this investment in the store; it is positive for us as a team and for our customers and members.

“It feels like a completely new store.

“I would like to thank our local community for their continued support and patience while we brought our new look store to life, and I hope they agree with us that it’s been worth it.”