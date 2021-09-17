News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Business

Pleasing visit to growing firm with £20m growth plan

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:10 PM September 17, 2021   
Combined Authority visit to Aerotron Chatteris 2021

Ian Davies (left), general manager at Aerotron Composites, with CAPCA business board member Al Kingsley. - Credit: CAPCA

Plans for further growth to turn an aerospace parts manufacturer into a £20 million business were discussed as part of a visit. 

Al Kingsley, of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s (CAPCA) business board, visited Aerotron Composites in Chatteris. 

“Forward thinking companies like Aerotron Composites are vital in supporting a strong and sustainable economic recovery from Covid-19,” he said. 

Mr Kingsley heard about the firm’s plans for growth, which was supported in growing its new premises on Fenton Way last year thanks to £2m from CAPCA’s Local Growth Fund. 

Combined Authority visit Aerotron Composites in Chatteris

Al Kingsley visited Aerotron Composites in Chatteris to see how the company is progressing since it relocated. - Credit: CAPCA

He also heard about Aerotron’s focus on providing the necessary skills for local people to help the company grow. 

The move to Fenton Way has led to a two-fold increase in its workforce and doubling its output. 

The switch to Chatteris from Huntingdon was part of a five-year plan to turn Aerotron Composites, which supplies the civil and military aviation industry, into a £20m business. 

Combined Authority visit Aerotron Composites in Chatteris

Ian Davies speaks to Al Kingsley as part of a visit to Aerotron Composites by the Combined Authority. - Credit: CAPCA

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  
  2. 2 Family remembers 'cheeky, friendly and well-liked' mechanic
  3. 3 Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre
  1. 4 Man confronted in live stream cleared of all sex abuse allegations
  2. 5 Students highlight road safety in new films
  3. 6 Top Cabinet post for NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay
  4. 7 Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road
  5. 8 Tractor driver error may have caused freight derailment in the Fens 
  6. 9 Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'
  7. 10 Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store

“It was great to see not just the doubling of jobs and Aerotron’s plans for growth, but the fact that they are prepared to invest in local people to give them the skills they need,” Mr Kingsley said. 

“It was welcoming to hear how the business board’s support is helping Aerotron on the road to becoming a significant employer in the north of the county.” 

It is planned that further jobs will be created at Aerotron Composites, with a phase two building in the pipeline in a bid to establish an aerospace repair centre. 

The firm has also launched its own training programme for apprentices to meet workforce targets. 

Aerotron Composites, Fenton Way, Chatteris

Inside Aerotron Composites facility on Fenton Way, Chatteris. - Credit: CAPCA

“Aerotron Composites looks forward to a lasting relationship with CAPCA and we are grateful for the support we have received to enable our relocation to Chatteris,” Aerotron’s general manager Ian Davis said. 

“We continue to expand and provide valuable skilled jobs in the local area, and we can provide training for those that wish to join us.  

“We hope to commence phase two and three of our facilities in the near future when more jobs will be created.” 

Worker at Aerotron Composites in Chatteris

Aerotron Composites has been a doubling in its workforce since its move to Chatteris. - Credit: CAPCA

As part of CAPCA’s local industrial strategy to promote growth in this sector, they have aimed to make Chatteris a manufacturing innovation hub.

This includes funding from CAPCA’s business board for a new training centre at Stainless Metalcraft on Honeysome Road. 

Chatteris News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorcyclist narrowly misses car on B1093 Manea Road

Video

Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

Cambs Live

Car found submerged in river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Scott Walker jailed for life for the murder of his daughter Bernadette Walker (centre). Wife Sarah (right)

Cambs Live

32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Tilly the cat of Wimblington

Updated

Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon