Published: 11:37 AM February 4, 2021

Businesses across Fenland affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are being reminded to check if they can apply for a range of support schemes.

Since the first national lockdown last year, Fenland District Council (FDC) has distributed more than £24 million in funding and made over 2,500 payments to businesses.

Over £3 million has been paid to businesses since the December restrictions were enforced, and the council is now urging firms to apply before closing time.

The grant schemes available in Fenland are:

- Closed Businesses Lockdown Payment (CBLP) – a one-off grant payment of either £4,000, £6,000 or £9,000 is available to businesses forced to close in line with national restrictions which came into force on January 5, 2021.

This grant is available in addition to the Local Restrictions Support Grants (LRSG) and businesses can claim this at the same time as applying for other grants which they are eligible for. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2021.

- Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG Open) – hospitality, accommodation and leisure businesses registered for business rates which suffered a reduction in trade due to Tier 2 restrictions are eligible. Grant available for the period from December 2-25, 2020.

- Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG Closed) – available to businesses registered for businesses rates which were required by law to remain closed during the period when Fenland was in Tier 2. For example, pubs unable to reopen on December 2, 2020 due to requirement to serve substantial meals alongside any alcohol purchased. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2021.

- Supplementary Winter Lockdown Grant (part of the Additional Restrictions Grant) – available to all businesses not eligible for the CBLP or LRSGs. Businesses which are not registered for business rates are able to obtain this grant if they meet the eligibility criteria. Deadline to apply is February 15, 2021. Detailed eligibility criteria can be found at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/SWLG.

- Christmas Support Payment for ‘Wet-led’ Pubs – a one-off grant of £1,000 for pubs and bars which generate less than 50 per cent of their income from the sale of food. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2021.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of FDC and portfolio holder for finance, said: “There is a range of support out there and I encourage Fenland businesses to check the criteria online to ensure they don’t miss out on the chance to claim funding.”

Any businesses requiring help or advice regarding the grant schemes can call FDC on 01354 654321 or email: covid19.businessgrants@fenland.gov.uk.