Carl and Tracey Withers hope reviving Concessions At Number 28 on Chatteris High Street will become a hit with the craft community. - Credit: Concessions At Number 28

A couple who are preparing to open their first shop together are confident they can become a hit with the crafting community.

Carl and Tracey Withers were keen to take over Concessions At Number 28 on Chatteris High Street after the shop closed around Christmas last year.

“The shop was full of individual crafters doing a variety of things, from cushions to scented candles,” said Carl.

“The closure affected crafters, including my wife’s scented wax melts business.

“With the way it affected my wife, we had a conversation over Christmas and decided it would be better for the shop to stay open.”

So, Carl and Tracey spoke to the premises owner about reopening the business and agreed a deal to revive the shop.

It is an idea that Tracey, who has run a scented wax melts firm since 2018, has kept in the pipeline.

“The shop idea was sprung on us, something my wife was keen to open for around one year,” Carl said.

“It was something we never thought was an option for us as we didn’t have enough funds to set up a business from scratch.”

The couple want the shop to be a meeting place for crafters and small businesses from Chatteris and surrounding areas to showcase their items and ideas.

Around 27 spaces will be made available to crafters, and since announcing the plans on social media on February 3, Carl has received high interest.

“The aim for us is to provide the space for local crafters and small businesses to sell their products to have more of an active online presence,” he said.

Carl and Tracey plan to open Concessions At Number 28 on March 1, and have plans to expand their business.

And by engaging with more crafters and businesses, they believe their venture will be a success.

“We want to engage with the crafting community as our business will rely on their business,” Carl added.

“We are nervous about it, but I think we are confident in the business model so we feel it will be a success.”

Concessions At Number 28 is open 9.30am-4.30pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9.30am-2.30pm on Saturdays.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or email: hello@concessions28.co.uk.