Youth, 16, caught drink driving facing multiple charges

John Elworthy

Published: 3:32 PM January 10, 2022
Drink driver caught at 3am in March on Sunday faces multiple charges - he's aged just 16. 

Drink driver caught at 3am in March on Sunday faces multiple charges - he's aged just 16. - Credit: Fenland Police

Police arrested a 16-year-old driver for multiple driving offences – including drink driving – when they stopped him at 3am on Sunday. 

The youth has been bailed to appear before magistrates next month.  

He has been charged with drink driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance. 

“He was spotted by police driving without lights at about 3am in March,” said a police spokesperson.  

In a post to the Fenland Policing Facebook, an officer wrote: “Fed up with hearing about drink drivers?  

“We’re fed up with finding them. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop.” 

On Friday, two men (one aged 47 from Whittlesey, the other aged 24 from Wisbech) lost their licences after being caught above the limit. 

“The first was stopped in Whittlesey after we had a call from a member of the public concerned about the manner of driving,” said the police spokesperson.  

“They were right to be worried, the driver blew 96 (the legal limit is 35); he’s lost his licence for 17 months and was given a £370 fine.” 

The motorist was in a Passat on the A605 from March through Coates and into Whittlesey when he was stopped.  

The spokesperson said: “The other was stopped in Wisbech after he nearly had a head-on collision with one of our marked police cars and blew 60 – he’s lost his licence for 15 months and was fined £450.” 

