Published: 3:39 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM July 21, 2021

Fenland District Council will be providing help with money worries, debts, benefits and much more until the end of October this year. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Fenland District Council has extended its dedicated Citizen’s Advice service, ensuring residents continue to have access to free financial and employment advice.

The service has been extended until the end of October this year to make sure that support is available as furlough is phased out.

Citizen’s Advice can be found through the council’s Covid-19 community hub.

It launched back in March (2021) to help people access specialist support quicker.

The council’s cabinet member responsible for vulnerable people support, Cllr Sam Clark, said: “As Covid restrictions come to an end and Government support for businesses starts to wind down, we may see an increase in the number of people in Fenland looking for employment or with financial concerns.

“If your circumstances change and you need help, please don’t think that there is no support available as we are here to help.”

The service provides help with money worries, debts, benefits and much more.