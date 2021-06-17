Published: 12:22 PM June 17, 2021

Food businesses across Fenland who are new or have been trading but not yet registered their services are being asked to do so by the district council. - Credit: Facebook/Clever Cookie

Food firms across Fenland are being reminded to register their services following a sharp increase in business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been a 44 per cent increase in the number of food businesses nationally starting from home and advertising on social media, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Fenland District Council (FDC) is reminding businesses and residents who produce, prepare, store, handle, distributes sell or repackage food or drink from home or a mobile vehicle to register with the authority.

Cllr Samantha Hoy, portfolio holder for environmental health at FDC, said: “It is vitally important that local food businesses, however small, are registered with us.

“It is a legal requirement, so please make sure you register before you supply the public.”

New firms should register at least 28 days before opening, and businesses that are already trading but not yet registered are urged to do so as soon as possible.

For more information and to register for free, visit: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/foodbusinessregistration or to speak to FDC, call 01354 654321 or email: envhealth@fenland.gov.uk.